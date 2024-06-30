England’s performance against Slovakia should come off as disturbing. It’s unlike the confusion that originated from England‘s tedious win over Serbia, nor the concern from England’s scoreless draws against Denmark and Slovenia. This was disturbing, another shaky performance that saw England relying on its talent to eke out another undeserved win. England looked desperate throughout the match — hindered by tactical confusion and stunned by the resilience of Slovakia.

Slovakia’s low block frustrated England, reduced to desperately flinging crosses into the box and miracle long-shots. It seemed England was nearing its most consequential event in recent memory until its talent — not its tactics — bailed them out from a humiliating loss.

They face Switerland on Saturday with more questions to answer now than before their match against Slovakia. Guehi’s yellow card absence, a disconnect in the attack, confusing tactical decisions? Southgate can count himself as very lucky after his side failed to impress against Slovakia.

Bellingham leads England to win

Surprisingly, Slovakia started as the dominant force in the match. A toothless England dominated possession, but couldn’t create any big chances throughout the match. Slovakia were unstoppable on the counter as a sluggish England backline struggled to keep up.

Slovakia’s opener revealed fluidity in its front line. Slovakia striker David Strelec dropped deep to receive a long ball from the back line and played a streaking Schranz. One-on-one with Jordan Pickford, Schranz easily converted his chance to score his third goal of the tournament and put Slovakia up 1-0.

England pressed on unsuccessfully for an equalizer, but the closest they came was an offsides goal from Foden and a long-range rocket from Declan Rice that hit the post. They found their big break after a flurry of substitutions, bringing on several attacking players and subbing off midfielders and defenders alike.

England found its equalizer with one of the last kicks of the game. Kyle Walker chucked a last-ditch long throw towards a crowded box, and his deflected pass reached Bellingham. Bellingham connected with the ball, coming up with a sensational scissor kick that stunned Slovakia and leveled the match.

England took the lead immediately in extra time after a Cole Palmer free-kick fell to Eberechi Eze at the edge of the box. Eze volleyed it to Ivan Toney, who headed his pass to Kane lying at the far post. Kane nodded the cross in to put England up 2-1.

Slovakia found themselves attacking relentlessly, but they missed several golden chances to force a penalty shootout. The Three Lions booked their ticket to the quarter-finals against Switzerland on Sunday, grateful to steal a win against the deserving Slovakia.

England looks woeful, bottom line

England were flat-out unconvincing in their win over Slovakia — disturbing for one of the tournament’s title favorites. Throughout the match, even when Slovakia sat back and defended, waiting for the full-time whistle, England looked like the weaker side. The team carried questions into their round-of-16 date with Slovakia, and none of them have been answered.

The defense looked exposed in the opening stages of the game. Schranz and crew blitzed past Walker and Trippier on the wings more than once, and smart, direct build-up play from Slovakia pierced holes in the English defense.

We saw it in Slovakia’s opener. They struggled to grapple with Slovakia’s fluidity. It led to Strelec receiving a flicked-on ball with all the time in the world to play a wide-open Schranz.

The defense similarly revealed problems as they tried to build up. Even against Slovakia, looking to ward away England and hold on to their lead, England couldn’t create opportunities and find an open man. We saw obvious frustrations between Pickford, wildly gesturing for his men to play the ball forwards, and a similarly insane Trippier, unable to find Foden down the left.

Trippier faces injury worries as they gear up for their Saturday quarter-finals matchup against Switzerland, and Marc Guehi will miss the match due to his yellow card suspension. Their backline will be one of the most important parts of their matchup as they face a potent Swiss offense.

Southgate’s future in peril

You can point to the moment Southgate lost control over his squad — and the game itself — when he made the first substitution of the day. Southgate took off Trippier for Cole Palmer and put Saka at left-back. Although his team can boast more attacking talent on the pitch, they didn’t have the space to accommodate it. Kane, Bellingham, Palmer, Foden, and Saka circling the same spaces? It reads like a pre-teen’s FIFA 19 squad much less England’s attacking strategy with the game on the line.

“You don’t know what you’re doing,” fans clothed in English white chanted while glaring at Southgate. They may not be far from the truth, especially with Southgate frantically trying anything to save England from an early exit.

It got worse when Eberechi Eze replaced the brilliant Kobbie Mainoo and Ivan Toney replaced Phil Foden. Seven attacking players — not seven players attacking but seven attacking players — all shared the field. Madness. Erik ten Hag noted that Southgate relied on moments in late stages of the game. It rung true this game.

Although the blame can be shared between mediocre performances from the players on the pitch and a chaotic approach from Southgate, the biggest victory of the day was the fact that England did not give up. They showed immense resolve and motivation to claw back a 1-0 lead against Slovakia. You can’t deny that morale under Southgate is high. The most important thing is that they will live to fight another day. But, the way they advanced was troubling.

They relied on floated crosses, miracle long shots, and prayers to get the job done against Slovakia, and it seems only the latter worked. A brilliant strike from Jude Bellingham saved the day for an England side lucky to escape with a win in Gelsenkirchen.