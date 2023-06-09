Find the viewing details for every game with our Serbia National Team TV schedule.

The Eagles are considered to be the official successor to both the Kingdom of Yugoslavia/SFR Yugoslavia and the FR Yugoslavia/Serbia and Montenegro national teams, with history dating back to 1920, but their first truly official game under the Serbian banner was in 2006.

Despite not often advancing far in the tournament, Serbia does quality fairly regularly for the World Cup. They’ve missed out on Euros since 2000, and finished last in their group at Qatar 2022, so 2024 Euros will be a chance for the Serbs to really break onto the scene.

Serbia National Team TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Tuesday, June 20 02:45 PM ET Bulgaria vs. Serbia ( UEFA Euro Qualifying ) Fubo Fubo



First game: August 28, 1920 (Loss vs. Czechoslovakia)

Manager: Dragan Stojković

Best World Cup finish: Fourth Place (1930, 1962)

Best European Championship Finish: Runners-up (1960, 1968)



Where can I watch the Serbia match?

With FOX Sports holding the rights to the World Cup, qualifying and the European Championship, it is a safe bet to look there for Serbia’s games. However, in the United States, coverage of the World Cup is also available via Telemundo and Universo in conjunction with Peacock Premium.

Furthermore, select World Cup Qualifying games are available through fuboTV exclusively. Fortunately, fuboTV carries all four of the channels listed above, making it a one-stop shop for Serbia’s TV schedule.

UEFA Nations league is also on the FOX family of networks, with select games shown exclusively on FuboTV.

Recommended viewing option:

Lineup

Generally speaking, Serbia relies on a handful of players of European stardom. Are these players at the top of the game in terms of popularity? No. However, each one serves a specific role, and they do it well.

While the loss of Nemanja Matic is less than ideal given his consistency, Dusan Tadic is one of the most exciting players to watch in European soccer. The Ajax midfielder is the captain of the Serbian side, and he has the most caps at 90.

However, the focus of the side is perhaps on the front side of three players from Italian clubs. Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic both play for Juventus, while Luka Jovic plays for Fiorentina. All three of those players are talented and have experience in major fixtures.

For those Americans out there, the name Dejan Joveljic is a familiar one with his run of scoring for LA Galaxy in the 2022 MLS campaign.

Serbia Kits

Serbia news and feature stories