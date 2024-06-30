Vinicius, the Real Madrid and Brazil winger, has voiced sharp criticism of the pitches and officiating at the Copa America. In fact, he directed his ire towards the tournament organizers, CONMEBOL.

Following Brazil‘s 4-1 victory over Paraguay in Las Vegas, Vinicius did not hold back in expressing his dissatisfaction; especially with the conditions and officials’ treatment.

In the match held at Allegiant Stadium, the 23-year-old delivered a standout performance. He netted twice to help his side secure a crucial win. This victory left the Seleção with four points, just two points behind Group D leaders Colombia. It also kept them on track for the quarterfinals.

Despite his success on the field, Vinicius’ post-match comments highlighted significant concerns about the overall management of the tournament.

“The Copa America is always difficult because of the pitches, because of the referees—who always go against us—and because of the way CONMEBOL treats people”, Vinicius stated after his man-of-the-match performance. His criticism was not just about the physical state of the pitches. It also touched on perceived biases and mismanagement by the South American Football Confederation.

Vinicius pointed out that complaints often fall on deaf ears, as CONMEBOL dismisses players’ grievances by accusing them of complaining too much. “We can only talk by winning. When we talk, CONMEBOL says we talk too much”, he added. The young star’s words perfectly capture the annoyance that players feel when their problems go unnoticed.

Wider discontent among players and coaches

The star player’s criticism has wider implications, particularly as the United States is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup. The quality of pitches and overall tournament organization during the Copa America serves as a worrying sign for the upcoming World Cup. If these issues are not addressed, they could potentially mar one of the most prestigious sporting events globally.

But the Brazilian is not alone in his criticism. Argentina‘s manager Lionel Scaloni and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also expressed dissatisfaction with the playing conditions. After La Albiceleste’s match against Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Scaloni labeled the pitch as “not suitable for this kind of players,” while Martinez described it as a “disaster.” These comments underline a broader issue with the tournament’s infrastructure, raising questions about the readiness of venues for high-stakes international competitions.

Should US worry over 2026 World Cup co-host status?

The 2024 Copa America in the United States, hosted in fourteen venues, has faced criticism for logistical issues after several games.

Concerns have been raised by fans, media, and players, particularly regarding the state of the pitches. Not just Argentina and Brazil, but similar complaints came from Chile and Peru’s teams about the pitch in Dallas. Peru’s coach went as far as blaming a player’s Achilles injury on the poor grass.

Additionally, a linesman fainted during a game in Kansas City due to extreme heat, highlighting concerns about player and official safety. The heat has prompted mandatory cooling breaks when temperatures exceed 30°C (86°F).

To make matters worse, even USMNT star Weston McKennie expressed frustration over the lack of atmosphere. He cited low attendance and poor field conditions compared to European tournaments. High ticket prices, averaging over $200, and geography are contributing to sparse crowds in the stadiums.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo