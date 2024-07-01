Portugal struggled on Monday to break down Slovenia, one of the teams squeaking through the group stage at Euro 2024. The scoreboard did not reflect the vastly superior number of shots and dominant possession from Portugal. Instead, Portugal scraped by into the quarterfinals via a three-save performance in the penalty shootout from Diogo Costa. One of the reasons for the apparent struggle despite the on-field dominance is the lack of form from Cristiano Ronaldo.

One of the most domineering players in the sport’s history, Ronaldo will always carry an air of danger, particularly against European opposition. However, in Portugal’s quarterfinal matchup against Slovenia, Ronaldo was wasteful. Ronaldo fired five shots toward goal. Four of those were from free kicks where Portugal can provide a threat on a set piece. Instead, Cristiano Ronaldo blasted three free kicks wide of Jan Oblak’s goal while stinging his palms with another.

The best chances for Portugal consistently fell to Ronaldo. He fanned on a header in the first half that he simply mistimed. With a handful of minutes left in the original 90, his tame left-footed shot was swallowed up by Jan Oblak. These were opportunities that, in his prime of five to 10 years ago, Ronaldo would score nine out of 10 times. That was his superhuman nature. Whether it be his age, his lack of quality opposition at club level or just a string of poor luck, Ronaldo does not have that killer edge.

Cristiano Ronaldo selfish in Portugal goal-scoring opportunities

That is not to say he cannot rediscover it. The positive out of this is that he is not afraid to shoot. However, there is a case to be made that it is coming at the cost of opportunities for his teammates. On one occasion, he pulled Vitinha off a free kick from a wide angle. Rather than joining the potential headers in the box, Ronaldo launched a free kick well wide of the frame of the goal.

Ronaldo has scored brilliant goals from all over the field. However, that was in the past. Players, especially ones that rely on physical attributes like speed, strength and jumping ability like Ronaldo, are bound to age. It is frankly remarkable, and one of the top sporting achievements in recent memory, that Ronaldo is as talented as he is. Ronaldo turned 39 years old this year, and despite lighting up the Saudi Pro League, he is not the player he was in 2016 when Portugal won the European Championship.

The penalty miss in extra time showed a new side of Ronaldo. Jan Oblak’s save moved the icon to tears to change the apparent emotion that he always exudes. An inspiration during the Euros in 2016, perhaps the tears were an admission that he is past the man he is.

Ronaldo will always be one of the legends of soccer. There is, however, a point where he must make way for the other Portuguese talents. Rafael Leao was brilliant down the left side before he exited as a substitute. Diogo Jota won the penalty that Ronaldo failed to convert. He was, unfortunately, Portugal’s worst player on the day, and that was consequential for the side in its Euro 2024 campaign.

PHOTOS: IMAGO