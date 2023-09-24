Following Al-Nassr’s latest Saudi Pro League triumph on Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo responded to his skeptics.

The soccer star’s arrival in Saudi Arabia in January 2022 has been met with widespread acclaim. His presence sparked a dramatic shift in the sport, with numerous high-profile European players signing with Saudi Pro League clubs.

A revival of sorts has occurred for the forward after he moved to Al-Nassr. He quickly rose to the position of club captain upon his arrival in the Middle East and guided his side to victory in the summer’s Arab Club Champions Cup.

The captain of Portugal, who is now 38 years old, never ceases to amaze his fans with his remarkable play. With Riyad Mahrez and him at the helm, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ahli 2-1 on Friday in a Saudi Pro League match.

More Ronaldo goals, more Al-Nassr wins

The Riyadh-based team won the game with the help of a double brace by Ronaldo and Talisca. Thanks to CR7’s two goals, he has brought his season goal total to nine in six league games.

Luis Castro’s players are now back in championship contention and they only have the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star to thank. They are currently just three points behind Nuno Espirito Santo’s Al-Ittihad side, who are dominating the league.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say?

Many expect that Ronaldo’s spectacular career is drawing near and that his days of constant scoring are limited. However, after the game, the 38-year-old responded to his doubters in an interview with the media, insisting that his playing days were far from over.

He reportedly said to the press, via Fabrizio Romano, “They believe Ronaldo is done… however this is not the case.

“I won’t stop playing until my legs say, ‘Cristiano, I’m done’. I still have quite a bit. Goals are still a thrill for me in football. Still, the thrill of victory never gets old for me. The people who claim I’m finished are still wrong.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Power Sport Images