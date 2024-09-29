In 2013, during an interview with journalists, MLS Commissioner Don Garber declared there was too much soccer on television.

At that time, Garber said, “You’ve got Mexican soccer. You’ve got Major League Soccer. There’s way too much soccer on television. I think all of us got to figure out a way to narrow that window so you can get a situation like the NFL has, a couple of days a week, short schedule, something that’s very compelling and very targeted.”

Eleven years later, the number of games on US television has exploded mainly due to the abundance of legal streaming options. For instance, there are now:

• 133% more Bundesliga games shown live in the US compared to 2013, and

• 55% more Champions League games played each season than last year.

Those are just two examples of more than a dozen where viewing options have increased.

Let’s not forget where MLS has come from. It used to be the second most-watched soccer league in the United States, behind Liga MX. Looking back, MLS’ average cable viewership climbed from 185,000 viewers per game in 2013 to 285,000 in 2021, an increase of 54%. By 2023, the same year that Apple launched MLS Season Pass, the Premier League leapfrogged both MLS and Liga MX to become the most-watched soccer league on US television.

More than 70 pro soccer games every Saturday for US viewers

It’s not just the Bundesliga and Champions League where the viewing options have skyrocketed. Take any league from around the world, and chances are that they’re now shown here. Plus, since 2013, the growth of women’s soccer has been incredible with more teams and more games from around the world than ever before.

On any typical Saturday during the soccer season, there are more than 70 professional soccer games available for viewers to watch in the United States. Garber previously mentioned his goal of narrowing down the kickoff window for Major League Soccer to make a more centralized and targeted product. He delivered on that front as part of the 10-year streaming deal with Apple for MLS Season Pass. Generally, there are 13 MLS games each Saturday and generally one on Sunday. At some points, eight to 10 games are happening simultaneously in Major League Soccer.

Regardless, MLS is up against the popularity of world soccer when it comes to pulling in fans.

MLS competition for viewers extends to TV issues

The fight MLS finds itself in is more than just one about streaming. MLS Season Pass is a good production that caters to different kinds of supporters. Yet, the fact that it is not available for TV viewers and instead is only on an exclusive streaming deal hurts the league’s viewership. By comparison, smaller leagues both in the United States and Europe have more potential for viewers.

The National Women’s Soccer League signed a deal with multiple broadcasters. While the majority of games are available on streaming through Paramount+, ESPN+ and Amazon Prime Video, there are games on traditional TV. CBS Sports Network, ESPN and even the broadcast CBS channel have aired games in the women’s soccer division. Likewise, the USL Championship has put games on broadcast TV to strong audiences. Despite both being professional soccer divisions in the United States, the USL Championship recently pulled a larger audience than Major League Soccer.

At the same time, MLS has also failed to capitalize on the growing free ad-supported television channels (FAST) that have popped up for soccer fans. The CBS Sports Golazo Network has had coverage of games falling under the CBS umbrella. It is also easier for CBS to discuss those leagues, not necessarily MLS, on the various studio shows that the CBS Sports Golazo Network produces.

It’s worth noting that MLS had its own free ad-supported television channel for years on Pluto TV and other free channels. But when the deal with Apple was signed, the free channel was shut down shortly thereafter. CBS has made its properties more visible while Major League Soccer hides behind its MLS Season Pass paywall.

In the long run, with its streaming strategy, we’ll find out if MLS moved to streaming too early or if it was ahead of its time. Apple’s deal with Major League Soccer doesn’t end until December 2032.

PHOTOS: IMAGO