American soccer fans should soon be able to watch multiple Premier League games at once in the near future. Speaking on a recent conference call with reports, NBC Sports president Rick Cordella confirmed that Multiview is coming to Peacock and the network’s coverage of the English top flight.

Multiview allows viewers the opportunity to stream multiple live sporting events at the the same time. NBC, via their streaming service Peacock, is currently utilizing the feature at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Fans of the games can currently watch up to four events on the same screen.

Cordella told reporters on Thursday that the success of Multiview during the Olympics has made the media company consider expanding the tool. “We released [Multiview] just at the start of these [Olympic] Games. You’re likely to see it in Premier League coverage on Saturday mornings,” stated the NBC exec. “That’s one we invested in.”

“I think adding entertainment, making shows fun. I think what Molly [Solomon, executive producer at NBC Sports] and the team have done in prime time; we’re looking to do that a lot more in other concepts throughout the year.”

10AM Premier League time slot regularly features at least four games

Cordella’s comments regarding Multiview during NBC’s coverage of the Premier League on Saturday mornings make sense. Most English top-flight fixtures feature in three different time slots on Saturdays throughout the season. Two of the kick-off times on the day, 7:30 AM (ET) and 12:30 PM (ET) only feature one match at a time.

Nevertheless, the usual 10:00 AM (ET) time slot typically has four to six Premier League matches playing simultaneously. For instance, the opening round of matches for the upcoming 2024/25 season features four games at this specific time. The following three rounds of English top-flight fixtures in the 10:00 AM (ET) Saturday slot have five games going on at the same time.

The 2024/25 Premier League season is officially set to kick off on Friday, August 16th. Manchester United will host Fulham in the lone match of the day at 3:00 PM (ET).

Several other streaming services offer a form of Multiview

Peacock users can determine if the Multiview feature is available on what they want to watch by seeing the phrase “MULTIVIEW” on the image of the program. The feature on NBC’s streaming device is currently available on connected TVs, iPads, as well as web browsers.

Peacock, however, is not the only media company to use Multiview. The feature also recently gained attention after YouTube TV implemented it for their NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023. This package allows American football fans to access out-of-market NFL games from all over the United States.

As far as soccer in concerned, Apple TV users have enjoyed Multiview via ESPN+ for years now. Fans of top leagues such as the Bundesliga and LaLiga can watch multiple matches at the same time on the streaming service. Fubo and Paramount+ also introduced a similar feature as well. Apple TV then implemented Multiview in their exclusive Major League Soccer deal in the summer of 2023.

NBC Sports may be a bit late to the party when it comes to offering Multiview for their Premier League coverage. However, Premier League fans will certainly be happy that Peacock is set to offer the feature soon.

