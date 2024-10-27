In the 2024 Summer Olympics, Peacock unveiled its Multiview feature that is now coming to its Premier League coverage. The program allows fans to see up to four screens at once. During the Olympics, that was pivotal to keep track of all the events happening simultaneously across different venues. Users could select as many as four events, and pivot around each of the four divisions to focus on the audio. That is what Premier League fans have to look forward to.

Starting on Dec. 4, Peacock subscribers will have the opportunity to watch up to four matches at one time. It has long been a question as to whether this feature would come to the Premier League. For the Olympics, it made easy sense. However, the Premier League did not demand the concept as much as that sporting event. Regardless, NBC is expanding upon the use of Multiview during the Nov. 5 Election Night in the United States. One month later, it will be available for soccer fans.

Even if viewers have grown accustomed to GOAL RUSH, the Premier League’s whiparound show on Peacock, Multiview takes it a step further. Goal Rush focuses on one game at a time, meaning fans do not get the full picture of what is happening across the grounds. However, with Multiview, Premier League fans will soon be able to see four games at one time.

It is easy to see the importance and value of Multiview when considering there tend to be four to six games in the 10 a.m. kickoff window. These games are often exclusively available on Peacock. While the only option to keep track of those games previously was Goal Rush, fans have a new option. If there are only three games available on Peacock at those times, fans may be able to make one of the four screens in the Multiview feature Goal Rush. Further confirmation on this possibility will come as we enter December.

Multiview to be latest valuable resource for Premier League fans on Peacock

For many fans, Peacock was already invaluable for Premier League fans. Each matchday, there are between four and six games that are exclusively on the streaming platform. Additionally, games on NBC are simulcast on Peacock, meaning half of all Premier League games are available on Peacock. The only challenge was that Peacock games tend to happen when there is an overlap in kickoff times. Therefore, it was not so simple to keep track of multiple games.

Now, Americans have access to Multiview and Goal Rush on Peacock, with other providers having access to 4K games where available. The depth of Premier League coverage in the United States continues to rise, and NBC looks to maximize the massive fees it paid for Premier League coverage in the United States.

NBC has also worked to do more of its Premier League fan fests. The most recent instance of the traveling studio show going to Chicago. In addition to adding prominent Premier League voices, NBC is continuing its work to establish the Premier League as the most popular soccer league in the United States.

PHOTOS: IMAGO