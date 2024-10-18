In its return from the October international break, the Premier League brings fans a full slate of games that spreads across three days. Viewers will have access to a London derby, relegation clashes and a fascinating contest at Anfield. All of the games are available on the NBC family of networks, with four exclusive to streaming service Peacock Premium.

The weekend starts in London, where Tottenham hosts city rivals West Ham. It has not been the smoothest start to the campaign for either team, as both have fallen behind the pace in the Premier League. However, this game could be a turnaround point for both with the two having just two points of separation in the middle of the table.

After that, two Premier League upstarts in recent seasons battle. Newcastle hosts Brighton at St. James Park. Unlike Spurs and West Ham, both Newcastle and Brighton have started well, and they are just on the outside looking in at the top five spots in the Premier League.

However, the best game of the weekend involves two of those teams in the top four. Chelsea travels to Merseyside to face Liverpool in the second major test for Enzo Maresca as the boss of the Blues. So far, the only loss he has overseen with Chelsea was against Manchester City on the road. Only four points behind league-leading Liverpool, this match has major ramifications for the title race. The same applies to Liverpool, which is always under pressure from Manchester City and Arsenal.

NBC coverage this weekend

Rebecca Lowe will be hosting NBC’s coverage of the Premier League alongside Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard. As the action rolls into Monday, Paul Burmeister will take over hosting duties on Monday alongside Danny Higginbotham and Howard.

At 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, there are five games at one time. GOAL RUSH is thus an excellent tool for American soccer fans. The Premier League’s whiparound show focuses on one game, but it shows the other drama from the simultaneous kickoffs. Goal Rush is exclusively available on Peacock.

There are also two games available in 4K this weekend. Saturday’s finale of Bournemouth-Arsenal and the much-anticipated Liverpool-Chelsea game are available in higher resolution. This requires specific hardware and subscriptions.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday

Saturday, Oct. 19

7:30 a.m. — Tottenham vs. West Ham United. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Conor McNamara and Andy Townsend.

10 a.m. — Newcastle vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Ian Crocker and Andy Walker.

10 a.m. — Fulham vs. Aston Villa. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

10 a.m. — Ipswich Town vs. Everton. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Darren Ambrose.

10 a.m. — Manchester United vs. Brentford. Peacock Premium — Seb Hutchinson and Michael Bridges.

10 a.m. — Southampton vs. Leicester City. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Sam Parkin.

12:30 p.m. — Bournemouth vs. Arsenal. NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Stephen Warnock.

Sunday, Oct. 20

9 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Mark Scott and Matt Holland.

11:30 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Chelsea. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Stephen Warnock.

Monday, Oct. 21

3 p.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Martin Tyler and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

