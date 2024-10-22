Roma legend Francesco Totti has hinted that he may return to the pitch in the near future. The 48-year-old former versatile midfielder/forward last played professionally for the Italian club back in 2017.

His final appearance in a Roma jersey came as a second-half substitute for current Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. The game also happened to be the Egyptian winger’s final fixture in Italy, as he joined the Reds weeks later.

Totti played his entire 24-year senior club career with Roma. During his illustrious career, he scored 307 goals in 786 total appearances. Both of these feats are current Roma records by some margin. The player with the second-most Roma goals, Roberto Pruzzo, has less than half of Totti’s total. The legendary attacker collected three major trophies with the club, as well as the 2006 World Cup with Italy.

48-year-old Roma legend: ‘I’d be ready in two months’

Although Totti has been on the sidelines for seven years, he now claims that multiple top Italian clubs have asked him to reconsider retirement. “I must train well to play in Serie A. Some Serie A clubs called me recently,” said Totti during a recent event. “It happened last month, and they made me think about it.”

“I felt a bit of craziness. I asked myself: ‘Why do they still look for me after so many years?’ But I’d be ready in two months. Never say never in life. Some players returned to playing after some years.”

There is, however, one particular team that Totti would never join. The Italian legend claimed that he would refuse to sign a contract with Lazio. Roma and Lazio have had a bitter rivalry ever since their first meeting nearly 100 years ago. The Derby della Capitale is widely considered to be one of the fiercest intra-city derbies, not only in Italy but the world.

“Lazio? I wouldn’t even consider it,” continued Totti. “I’d be ready in two to three months. I’m still playing at 48. If I had to do something crazy, I’d do it in Italy, not abroad, but it is crazy.”

Totti claims that he was not ready to retire in 2017

Along with potentially making a comeback at the age of 48, Totti also made interesting claims regarding his previous retirement. “When you turn the page, you never know what awaits you. [Retirement] wasn’t my choice, but in that moment, it has to be experienced differently from the context,” stated Totti.

“Maybe that’s also why I’ve had that thing inside me. It’s true that there’s a beginning and an end to everything. I didn’t want it and so that window remained open.”

Before departing Roma in 2017, Totti experienced several injury issues that hampered his final season with the club. For instance, he endured five different minor setbacks throughout the campaign, as well as two different illnesses. Injuries, particularly a hamstring problem, also forced the legend to only feature in 13 total Serie A matches during the 2015/16 season.

Immediately after he retired from the pitch, Totti worked as a director with Roma. The move, however, only lasted two years due to differences with former chairman James Pallotta. The second departure ended his 30-year association with the famed team.

PHOTOS: IMAGO