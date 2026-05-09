Kylian Mbappe ‘out’ reaches 50 million signatures: Can a petition really push the French star out of Real Madrid? Situation explained amid numbers suspicion

The atmosphere around Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid has become increasingly tense ahead of one of the club’s biggest matches of the season. A viral online movement has suddenly dominated the conversation in Spain, raising fresh questions about the future of the French superstar amid a difficult campaign filled with frustration, dressing-room drama, and growing supporter unrest.

Despite Mbappe continuing to deliver extraordinary numbers in front of goal, the mood around the club has shifted dramatically in recent weeks. Real Madrid’s struggles in La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Copa del Rey have pushed many supporters toward anger, and the noise surrounding the team has only intensified before El Clasico against Barcelona.

The controversy began after an online petition titled “Mbappe Out” spread rapidly across social media platforms. According to multiple reports, the petition gathered more than 50 million signatures within days, far surpassing its original target of 200,000 signatures. The message attached to the campaign read: “Madridistas, make your voice heard. If you believe change is needed, don’t stay silent — sign this petition and stand for what you think is best for the club’s future.”

Photos circulating online showed the Frenchman spending time in Italy while recovering from a hamstring injury. Although reports stated that the trip had been approved internally by Real Madrid’s medical staff, many fans questioned the timing, especially with El Clasico approaching and the club’s season hanging by a thread.

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The situation quickly transformed into a social media storm. Supporters flooded comment sections, reposted images connected to the petition, and openly debated whether the 27-year-old star had become a symbol of the club’s recent decline despite his remarkable individual statistics.

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Mbappe’s numbers tell a very different story

The backlash has surprised many observers because Mbappe remains Real Madrid’s most productive attacking player. As per statistical data confirmed by Transfermarkt and Sofascore, the France captain has scored 85 goals in 100 appearances since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain.

This season alone, the forward has reportedly produced 41 goals in 41 appearances, numbers that would normally place him beyond criticism. Even with the controversy surrounding him, Mbappe continues to lead conversations about the world’s elite players because of his consistency in front of goal.

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Alvaro Arbeloa attempted to calm the growing storm during a recent press conference. The Real Madrid coach defended his player and insisted that the club remained in control of the recovery process. “All planning with injured players is supervised by the medical staff,” the manager explained, before adding, “In his free time, Mbappe can do whatever he considers appropriate, like any other player.”

Can the petition actually change Real Madrid’s stance?

As the petition gained attention worldwide, many supporters began asking whether such a movement could genuinely influence Real Madrid’s decision-makers. The short answer appears to be no. According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid has no plans to sell Mbappe, and the player remains under contract until 2029.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid reacts during the warm up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

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Multiple reports described the petition as largely symbolic rather than something capable of forcing institutional change at the Santiago Bernabeu. The issue becomes even more complicated because the petition itself has faced serious questions regarding authenticity. Several cybersecurity experts and online investigators claimed that the signature count may have been artificially inflated through bots and automated systems.

A community note on X (formerly Twitter) reveals that users were able to vote repeatedly without email verification or identity confirmation. Cybersecurity specialist Clement Domingo reportedly tested the platform himself and concluded that manipulation was extremely easy. “I can vote 100 times in less than a second,” Domingo claimed while discussing the flaws in the petition’s system.

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Other analysts suggested that the constantly increasing signature counter appeared suspicious, leading many observers to question whether the reported totals reflected genuine supporter opinion or simply online chaos amplified by social media algorithms.