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Federico Valverde vs Aurelien Tchouameni’s Real Madrid training incident adds fuel as Barcelona stirs controversy with ‘one big family’ dig ahead of El Clasico

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Aurelien Tchouameni (L) and Federico Valverde (R) of Real Madrid.
© Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey & Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesAurelien Tchouameni (L) and Federico Valverde (R) of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid finds itself in the middle of one of the most chaotic dressing-room stories in recent memory, with Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni at the center of escalating tensions that have spilled from the training ground into the hospital and now into club-wide disciplinary action. The situation comes just days before El Clasico, while the duo’s physical altercations have placed Real Madrid in crisis mode, and it does not look good for the club’s stability heading into the biggest fixture of the season.

At the same time, attention has also turned toward Barcelona, who appear to be enjoying the contrast across Spain’s biggest rivalry. The Catalan club’s latest social media activity, paired with the turmoil at the Bernabeu, has added another layer of intrigue ahead of El Clasico.

The trouble reportedly began during a heated training session at Valdebebas, where an argument between Valverde and Tchouameni quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. According to multiple reports, what started as verbal accusations turned into repeated clashes over two consecutive days.

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The tension reached a breaking point when Valverde allegedly refused to shake Tchouameni’s hand before training, accusing him of leaking details of their previous altercation. “Valverde reportedly accused Tchouameni of leaking details of Wednesday’s fight to the press,” Diario AS’ report noted, highlighting how quickly trust inside the squad deteriorated.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde of Real Madrid.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde of Real Madrid.

What followed was a training session filled with hostility, rough challenges, and constant verbal exchanges, with teammates forced to step in repeatedly to prevent further escalation.

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El Clasico build-up turns toxic for Real Madrid as Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni’s two possible heavy punishments revealed, and it doesn’t look good

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El Clasico build-up turns toxic for Real Madrid as Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni’s two possible heavy punishments revealed, and it doesn’t look good

Dressing room explosion and hospital emergency

The most serious incident occurred after training, when the confrontation continued inside the dressing room. Witnesses described a “very serious” altercation that escalated beyond control, involving multiple players trying unsuccessfully to separate the pair.

Tchouameni eventually lost his temper, striking Valverde, who fell and suffered a head injury after hitting a table. “The Uruguayan was taken to hospital after an accidental blow… opening a cut on his head,” according to RMC Sport, with medical staff later confirming stitches were required.

Federico Valverde ruled out of El Clasico against Barcelona, Real Madrid confirm

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Federico Valverde ruled out of El Clasico against Barcelona, Real Madrid confirm

Valverde was reportedly briefly unconscious and later required a wheelchair for transport within the training facility before being taken for further treatment. He was later released after medical checks, but the incident left a visible mark both physically and emotionally on the squad.

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Barcelona’s message and the timing of El Clasico

While Madrid’s problems dominated headlines, Barcelona quietly posted a message on social media that many fans immediately interpreted as a subtle dig at their rival’s situation.

The Catalan giant shared a team image accompanied by the caption: “One big family.” The timing of the post instantly sparked debate online, especially given the ongoing reports of conflict inside the Madrid camp ahead of El Clasico.

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Supporters across social media quickly connected the message to the chaos unfolding at Valdebebas. Many interpreted the post as Barcelona emphasizing the unity inside its own dressing room while Madrid reportedly struggles with internal fractures.

Although the Blaugrana did not directly reference Valverde, Tchouameni, or Real Madrid in the post, the message quickly gained traction among fans. The contrast between the atmospheres surrounding the two clubs could hardly have been more noticeable.

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