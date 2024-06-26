Barcelona have been busy researching possible new players to add to their roster in preparation for the next summer transfer window. With new manager Hansi Flick at the helm, the club’s priorities have changed, and right-back reinforcements are a top priority. One of the names that has surfaced as a top target for a transfer for Barcelona is Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen.

Hansi Flick, appointed as Barcelona‘s manager, has identified Jeremie Frimpong as the primary target for the right-back position. The Dutch defender has had an outstanding season with Bayer Leverkusen. He contributed significantly to their success with 14 goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Thus, Flick believes that Frimpong’s attacking prowess and defensive capabilities make him an ideal fit for his tactical setup, particularly as a replacement for Joao Cancelo, whose future remains uncertain.

Frimpong’s performances in the last season have not gone unnoticed. His ability to balance defensive duties with attacking contributions has made him a standout player in the Bundesliga. Helping Leverkusen secure a double, the Dutchman’s skill set has attracted interest from several top European clubs, including those in the Premier League. His release clause reportedly set at $43 million, could be a tempting proposition for clubs looking to secure his services.

Can Barcelona lure Jeremie Frimpong despite financial constraints?

Barcelona’s financial situation continues to pose challenges in the transfer market. The club is working towards adhering to La Liga’s 1:1 spending rule. It allows them more flexibility in their transfer dealings. Until they achieve this, Barcelona must navigate its financial constraints carefully.

Despite these limitations, the club is keen to make a competitive offer for Frimpong, aiming to propose a deal worth $32 million in fixed fees, with an additional $5.3 million in variables.

One intriguing aspect of the Blaugrana’s transfer strategy involves the potential inclusion of players in the deal to lower the cash outlay. Ansu Fati, returning from a loan stint at Brighton, was considered a possible makeweight in the Frimpong deal. However, Hansi Flick is reportedly interested in evaluating Fati during pre-season, making it unlikely that he will be included in any initial offers for Frimpong.

What would defender offer Barcelona?

Securing Frimpong’s signature will not be straightforward, given the competition from other top clubs. The Dutch right-back’s performances have made him a sought-after asset, and Bayer Leverkusen could be open to negotiations; especially if the Spanish side meets the player’s release clause. Barcelona’s strategy hinges on its ability to present an attractive offer. Yet, this must align with the side’s financial capabilities while meeting Leverkusen’s valuation.

For the Camp Nou side, signing the 23-year-old would address a critical need in their squad. Joao Cancelo is potentially returning to Manchester City. Other defensive options are under scrutiny. Securing a reliable and dynamic right-back is paramount. Frimpong’s addition would not only strengthen the team’s defense but also enhance their attacking options, providing width and pace on the right flank.

