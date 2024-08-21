The 2024/25 EFL Championship is underway, and anyone can make predictions for how the table will finish this season. The second tier of English soccer is regularly one of the most competitive and volatile leagues in the world. A team that was close to promotion one season can easily plummet down the table to the relegation scrap in the next. That is what happened to Huddersfield Town last season. In the 2021/22 campaign, Huddersfield lost to Nottingham Forest in the promotion playoff final. Two seasons later, the Terriers finished 23rd, and they are playing this season in League One.

Granted, there are certainly favorites and expectations regarding the 2024/25 Championship season. Burnley, which won the Championship two seasons ago, is back in the second tier. The Clarets are the consensus pick to win the division again to earn promotion. Middlesbrough, Leeds, and Coventry are all among the top picks to reach the Premier League, as well.

Portsmouth, Derby County, and Oxford United are the three teams that came up from League One this season. It is a tall task for these clubs in the second tier, but clubs have been known to have early success. Ipswich Town, for example, spent a single season in the Championship. Back-to-back promotions for the Tractor Boys mean it is playing in the Premier League this season. Could Pompey, Derby or Oxford have that kind of success? it is unlikely, but such is the nature of the Championship. Truly anything could happen in the Championship.

Coverage of the Championship is already underway in a new broadcast deal with CBS. Paramount+ will have coverage of Championship games throughout the year. It is the best place to watch the 24 teams in the league battle in a wild 46-game season.

Make your EFL Championship predictions below

World Soccer Talk made its predictions for how the league will finish. Let us know in the comments how the league will turn out in the 2024/25 campaign.

Kartik Krishnaiyer
  1. Burnley 
  2. Middlesbrough
  3. West Bromwich Albion
  4. Luton Town
  5. Coventry City
  6. Leeds United
  7. Norwich City
  8. Sheffield United
  9. Portsmouth
  10. Hull City
  11. Sunderland
  12. Watford
  13. Sheffield Wednesday
  14. Stoke City
  15. Preston North End
  16. Bristol City
  17. Blackburn Rovers
  18. Derby County
  19. Swansea City
  20. Millwall
  21. QPR
  22. Cardiff City
  23. Oxford United
  24. Plymouth Argyle
Chris Moore
  1. Burnley
  2. Sheffield United 
  3. Leeds
  4. Coventry
  5. Middlesbrough
  6. Luton Town
  7. Norwich
  8. West Brom
  9. Sunderland
  10. QPR
  11. Hull City
  12. Bristol City
  13. Blackburn Rovers
  14. Stoke City
  15. Swansea City
  16. Sheffield Wednesday
  17. Millwall
  18. Cardiff
  19. Portsmouth
  20. Watford
  21. Oxford
  22. Derby County
  23. Preston North End
  24. Plymouth Argyle
Kyle Fansler
  1. Leeds United
  2. Burnley
  3. Coventry City
  4. Luton Town
  5. Middlesbrough
  6. West Bromwich Albion
  7. Sunderland
  8. Norwich City
  9. Sheffield United
  10. Swansea City
  11. Watford
  12. Hull City
  13. QPR
  14. Sheffield Wednesday
  15. Preston North End
  16. Portsmouth
  17. Bristol City
  18. Blackburn Rovers
  19. Stoke City
  20. Cardiff City
  21. Derby County
  22. Preston North End
  23. Millwall
  24. Plymouth Argyle
Christopher harris

1. Sheffield United
2. Burnley
3. Coventry City
4. Sunderland
5. Leeds United
6. Watford
7. Luton Town
8. Portsmouth
9. Norwich City
10. Middlesbrough
11. Swansea City
12. Stoke City
13. Oxford United
14. WBA
15. Blackburn Rovers
16. Sheffield Wednesday
17. Cardiff City
18. QPR
19. Hull City
20. Bristol City
21. Preston North End
22. Millwall
23. Derby County
24. Plymouth Argyle

