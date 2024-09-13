The EFL Championship has made a significant mark on global soccer, ranking as the second-most attended league in the world during the 2023-24 season. This notable achievement highlights the immense popularity and passionate fanbase that supports soccer across England; from the top-tier Premier League to the lower divisions.

A whopping 12.7 million people attended Championship games last season, according to UEFA’s statistics. This number places the Championship behind only the Premier League, which attracted 14.7 million fans in total. To put this into perspective, no other soccer league across the globe saw higher aggregate figures than these two English leagues.

UEFA’s report praised the Championship for showcasing “substantial support last season noting that its average attendance of over 23,000 per match ranked it seventh among European leagues. In terms of aggregate crowds, the Championship’s total of nearly 13 million attendees was second only to the Premier League on a global scale. This level of support is unprecedented for a second-tier competition; reinforcing England’s soccer culture and the popularity of the sport beyond just its top flight.

England’s unmatched depth of support for Championship attendance

What makes the Championship’s achievement even more impressive is the depth of soccer fandom throughout the English soccer pyramid. UEFA’s findings indicate that soccer in England extends far beyond the Premier League and Championship. More than 5 million fans attended matches in League One, the third tier of English soccer. Meanwhile, almost 3.5 million fans flocked to League Two. Even at the fifth and sixth tiers, nearly 3 million fans attended matches; showcasing the unrivaled support for soccer at every level in England.

UEFA’s report further noted that 44.7 million fans passed through the turnstiles in England during the 2023-24 season; from the Premier League down to tier six. This was nearly 50 percent more than the second-highest total in Germany, which saw 30.6 million fans attend matches. England’s total attendance figures dwarf those of other soccering nations, reaffirming its position as the world’s soccer epicenter.

While the Championship boasts impressive overall attendance figures, the Premier League remains the global benchmark for club soccer. Six Premier League teams—Manchester United, West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City—each attracted more than 1 million fans across their home matches last season. Old Trafford welcomed 1.834 million supporters, second only to Borussia Dortmund’s 1.95 million fans. The latter flocked to the iconic Signal Iduna Park, which has an average attendance of over 81,000.

Despite the Premier League’s continued dominance, the Championship’s strong showing in attendance figures demonstrates the fierce loyalty of English soccer fans. Even in a second-tier league, fans continue to fill stadiums and create electric atmospheres; highlighting the vibrant soccer culture that exists beyond just the elite clubs.

High revenue, big boost for struggling clubs

The Championship’s remarkable attendance figures also have significant financial implications for clubs in the league. High matchday revenues from large crowds help Championship clubs generate funds, and with many of them harboring ambitions of promotion to the Premier League, this financial boost is crucial. The level of support at Championship clubs reflects the competitive nature of the league, which continues to attract attention both domestically and internationally.

Moreover, UEFA’s findings also reported on transfer spending across Europe during the summer window. Spending across European soccer dropped by 8 percent, from $8.1 billion in 2023 to $7.4 billion in 2024. However, Premier League clubs remain the biggest spenders, shelling out an average of $17.3 million per signing, while the Saudi Pro League has emerged as another significant force in the global transfer market.

Photo: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images