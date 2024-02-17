The following English League One TV Schedule breaks down when and where you can find England’s third tier.

Most casual fans look at League One and scoff that it is the third division. Of course, most eyes go to the Premier League or the teams lying in waiting down in the Championship. However, there is a lot to love about the third tier.

League One not only features clubs vying to reach the summit of the English pyramid. A number of historically significant clubs call League One home, at least for the time being.

English League One TV Schedule

The following English League One TV schedule updates throughout the season to keep you up-to-date on all the league’s games throughout the season.

You will find that some games appear on ESPN+. The remainder appear on each club’s iFollow service.

For example, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth all have first division titles in their history. Additionally, all have extended experience in the Premier League. If anything, this shows that while these clubs may be down as things stand currently, they have pedigree equal to a number of current top-flight clubs.

Furthermore, many fans may recognize a number of these clubs from cup competitions that pit teams from different tiers of England’s system against each other. Teams from League One are seen as clear underdogs against a number of these clubs. However, everyone loves an underdog story.

Look no further than Bradford City in 2015. A member of League One, Bradford City went to Stamford Bridge and knocked out the eventual Premier League winners, Chelsea.

Breaking down League One

The English League One fits, and thus transpires, in the same way as the other division in England’s professional soccer pyramid. League One, despite its moniker, is actually the third tier of the pyramid. The 24 teams that compete each season look to earn promotion to the second tier, the English Championship. Or, the other end of the table spells relegation to League Two.

At the end of the 46-game season where each team plays every other team twice, the league champions and runner-up earn automatic promotion to the English Championship. Moreover, the teams finishing third to sixth enter a playoff for the final promotion spot to the Championship. Those four teams play a two-leg semifinal, before a one-off playoff final that always promises drama.

On the other end of the table, it is much more abrupt. At the conclusion of the English League One TV Schedule, the bottom four teams face automatic relegation to League Two, the fourth-tier in England’s pyramid. Sure, these clubs have the opportunity to get back to League One the following season, but that is never an easy task.

