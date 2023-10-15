In this week’s episode of the World Soccer Talk, we discuss why NBC Sports needs to step up the quality of its Premier League coverage, our thoughts on the new Messi documentary series from Apple, the trials and tribulations of Fantasy Premier League, and NWSL’s new TV deal.

We also discuss:

– Technical issues streaming games across Peacock, Paramount+ and ESPN+

– Which soccer broadcaster is the most unformulaic

– Could CBS Sports do a better job at broadcasting the Premier League to viewers in the USA?

– And answering your questions in the Listener Mailbag.

Watch or listen to the episode, Video killed the podcast star

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments, and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk), or via Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV & streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).