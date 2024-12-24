Neymar, one of the most decorated players in modern soccer, has sparked intrigue yet again about his next move. Currently at Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, the 32-year-old’s future remains uncertain due to recurring injuries and whispers of a potential homecoming to Brazil. While rumors swirl about a reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami or a return to his boyhood club, Santos, a surprising invitation from Memphis Depay has added a new twist.

Memphis Depay, now a key player for Corinthians, made headlines when he publicly invited Neymar to join him at the Sao Paulo-based club. In an interview with Globoesporte, Depay expressed his admiration for Neymar and his desire to share the pitch with the Brazilian superstar.

“Come and play for Corinthians,” said the former Manchester United player. “I would really like to play with Neymar at Corinthians. Although I know he is a Santos fan, I think he has a lot of friends at Corinthians. We have had good times, and he is a source of inspiration for many. I hope everything goes well and that he is happy wherever he goes.”

The offer sparked widespread speculation about the winger’s willingness to join Corinthians, a club historically rivaling his beloved Santos. However, Neymar’s response, delivered during a live stream at the Brazilian Poker Championship, left little doubt about where his loyalties lie.

What did Neymar say?

During the poker event, Neymar held up a Santos jersey and emphatically dismissed the possibility of joining Corinthians. Highlighting his bond with the Peixe, he declared: “This here is the greatest team in the world. Santos. Forget it. It revealed the king and the prince. Has anyone done more than this club? You have to respect it.”

When a member of the poker table extended Depay’s invitation, Neymar playfully responded, “Very difficult. I know I’m young, but it’s very difficult.” This sentiment reinforces the idea that his heart remains with Santos, the club that shaped his rise to international stardom.

Santos has been actively engaging with their former rising star in recent years, rekindling their relationship with the player and his family. In less than a year, Neymar has attended three matches at the Vila Belmiro stadium, each time receiving a hero’s welcome from the fans. From a tactical standpoint, the club has been open about its hopes of bringing the superstar back into the fold. The club’s management has maintained dialogue with the star, aiming to leverage his emotional attachment to his roots

Potential moves: Inter Miami and beyond

Adding another layer of intrigue, Neymar has also been linked to Inter Miami, where Messi and Suarez await. This rumored reunion with his former Barcelona teammates would recreate the legendary ‘MSN’ trio, now in the MLS. However, logistical challenges and the appeal of a Brazilian homecoming may sway his decision.

Additionally, Neymar’s contract with Al-Hilal runs until mid-2025, which complicates immediate transfers. Clubs like Santos and Corinthians would need to navigate financial and strategic hurdles to secure his signature.