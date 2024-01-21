In a fascinating interview with Wrexham Director of Football Shaun Harvey, the executive discusses the crossroads the EFL finds itself in ahead of a new international rights deal. iFollow is ending, so what does the future of streaming EFL games look like for international viewers? Harvey shares his insight regarding the available options and the lessons learned from launching iFollow.

We also discuss how soccer fans in the United States can watch every Wrexham game, why so few Wrexham league games are shown on ESPN+, what changed to normalize streaming of games in the United Kingdom, where Wrexham stands in popularity of EFL clubs worldwide, why iFollow was started in the first place, and much more.

Listen to or watch the Shaun Harvey interview

Watch/listen to the interview with Shaun Harvey.

https://youtu.be/jkr9RoAanHc

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments, and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk), or via Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV & streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo credit: IMAGO / News Images.