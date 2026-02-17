Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son clinches third title in under 12 months: How did he fare with Portugal U-16 against Germany at 2026 Algarve Tournament? (VIDEO)

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in action for Portugal U-16
© XCristiano Ronaldo Jr. in action for Portugal U-16

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. have shared many headlines over the years, but rarely has the spotlight felt so intense on the next generation. While the soccer world continues to debate whether the young forward can one day follow in the footsteps of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, a new chapter quietly unfolded with the Portuguese national team and at club level, raising eyebrows across Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is not just another academy prospect. Born on June 17, 2010, in La Mesa, California, he carries one of the heaviest surnames in soccer history, and with it, expectations few teenagers could comprehend. Like the children of Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane, he grew up immersed in elite soccer environments, moving across countries and academies as his father’s career evolved.

He passed through Juventus and Manchester United before following Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia when the superstar joined Al-Nassr in 2023. The move raised questions about whether leaving Europe’s top development structures could slow his progress. Yet, despite doubts, Ronaldo Jr. continued his rise with the Portugal youth national team, slowly carving out his own path.

Early impact at the Algarve Tournament

At the 2026 Algarve International Tournament, Ronaldo Jr. arrived with Portugal’s U16 national team under growing scrutiny from scouts, media, and fans. His first notable moment came against Japan, where he provided a standout assist in a 3-0 victory.

ronaldo jr

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in action for Portugal U-16

“Cristianinho delivers an assist in the U16 national team’s victory against Japan. The Portuguese forward was one of the key players in Portugal’s first win (3-0) in the Algarve Tournament,” reported the Portuguese media, highlighting his immediate influence despite coming off the bench in the 27th minute. He also came close to scoring twice, with dangerous attempts in the 31st and 40th minutes.

Advertisement

He followed that performance with a starting role against the Netherlands, playing the first half and helping his side secure a narrow 1-0 win. “On the pitch, he looked to energize the left flank of the attack, frequently combining with his teammates and creating dangerous opportunities for the opposition goal,” wrote Mais de Futebol.

Watch how Ronaldo Jr. fared against Germany

The tournament culminated in a decisive clash against Germany, where Portugal sealed a 3-1 victory to lift the trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. started on the bench and played around 20 minutes in regular time, contributing to the squad’s overall success rather than dominating headlines with goals or assists.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

While he did not steal the spotlight individually, he was part of an unbeaten Portugal side that claimed the Algarve title, marking his third international trophy in less than a year, following triumphs with the U15 team in May 2025 and the U16 team in November 2025. His grandmother, Maria Dolores, was said to be present in the stands, symbolizing the family’s continued support as he navigates his soccer journey.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s son isn’t the only emerging star: Lionel Messi’s son’s impressive goal leaves Inter Miami captain beaming in pure delight (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son isn’t the only emerging star: Lionel Messi’s son’s impressive goal leaves Inter Miami captain beaming in pure delight (VIDEO)

Over the past week, Cristiano Ronaldo’s son captured attention with his performances for the national team, while Lionel Messi quietly watched his own legacy unfold at the academy level of the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss next Al Nassr AFC Champions League Two game after Jorge Jesus decision

Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss next Al Nassr AFC Champions League Two game after Jorge Jesus decision

Set to face FK Arkadag in the AFC Champions League Two, coach Jorge Jesus has taken the decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Al Nassr squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League Golden Boot rival makes England take notice: Ivan Toney tells Thomas Tuchel what he would bring to 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League Golden Boot rival makes England take notice: Ivan Toney tells Thomas Tuchel what he would bring to 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

The English striker, now leading the scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League after outscoring Cristiano Ronaldo, has forced himself back into conversations surrounding England’s attacking future.

How to watch Real España vs LAFC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Real España vs LAFC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Real España play against LAFC in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Below is all the key information you need, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options to watch or live stream the match in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo