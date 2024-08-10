The English Football League (EFL) got underway this weekend, with the action in the Championship kickstarting a weekend of action-packed soccer.

England’s second tier is one of the most exciting leagues in the world, and the 2024/2025 edition of the Championship features a host of former Premier League teams.

Below, World Soccer Talk writer Conor Martin takes us through what you need to know and his predictions for the 24 Championship clubs this season.

EFL Championship preview

Blackburn Rovers

Formed: 1875

Home Ground: Ewood Park

Manager: John Eustace

Last season’s final Championship position: 19th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 17th

Key Player: Sammie Szmodics

The former Premier League winners found themselves in a relegation dogfight last season and had just enough about them to keep them up.

Rovers have had a mixed transfer window, in all honesty, but the signing of Makhtar Gueye could be a stroke of genius. They also have a solid manager in the form of John Eustace, who can do a lot more with this team should he and his recruitment team be allowed to spend a bit more cash.

The influence and ability of Sammie Szmodics is going to be crucial. He scored 27 times last year in the Championship and naturally, has a few Premier League clubs sniffing around him. They will do well to keep him, but if he does leave Edwood Park, Blackburn must ensure they strengthen their attacking options; otherwise, they could be in trouble.

Bristol City

Formed: 1894

Home Ground: Ashton Gate

Manager: Liam Manning

Last season’s final Championship position: 11th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 6th

Key Player: Max O’Leary

After a midtable finish last year, the Robins need to kick on this season and challenge for a top-six finish at the very least.

Managed by Liam Manning and after some good attacking recruitment this summer in the form of Fally Mayulu and Sinclair Armstrong from Queens Park Rangers, their attack could cause issues for any defense this year. They also have the veteran Nakhi Wells in their ranks, who can still pop up and grab goals.

They are fortunate to have a solid keeper organizing their defense. Max O’Leary featured in all 46 of Bristol City’s Championship league campaign last season, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process. It’s all well and good having attacking talent up front, but O’Leary’s talent can help Manning’s side massively this season and they could find themselves in the top six come May.

Burnley

Formed: 1882

Home Ground: Turf Moor

Manager: Scott Parker

Last season’s final Championship position: 19th (relegated from Premier League)

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 3rd

Key Player: Manuel Benson

Having lost Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich this summer, Burnley have pulled off some fine business and appointed Scott Parker as manager. Parker guided Fulham and Bournemouth back to the English top-flight at the first time of asking and is on for the hat-trick this season.

They must hit the ground running from the first game this and avoid a hangover from their poor Premier League season, where it became apparent tactics that worked wonders for them in the Championship simply wouldn’t cut it in the Premier League.

Burnley have added Shurandy Sambo as a solid defensive option and the permanent signing of Maxime Estève, who was on loan last season, will only boost that defensive line. The attacking addition of Andréas Hountondji will link up well with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, who is proving to be a promising young talent, as is Manuel Benson down the wing. They also have Lyle Foster to call upon, but the South African is somewhat unproven.

The Clarets have so much talent at their disposal, but I can see them suffering from a Premier League relegation hangover and finishing just outside the automatic promotion spots.

Cardiff City

Formed: 1899

Home Ground: Cardiff City Stadium

Manager: Erol Bulut

Last season’s final Championship position: 12th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 15th

Key Player: Chris Willock

From the outside looking in, it looks like the Bluebirds have improved and strengthened their squad, but their defense at the moment is looking a little bit shaky.

They were handy from set-pieces last season as they managed to finish in midtable. They have recruited well in the form of Chris Willock, who was impressive at QPR during his spell in west London. He will be in midfield with Alex Robertson, and they can rely on the experienced Aaron Ramsey, who is enjoying the twilight of his career at the club where it all began for him.

The defensive issue is going to be a problem if not sorted out this transfer window, Cardiff could finish slightly lower than they did last season.

Coventry City

Formed: 1883

Home Ground: Coventry Building Society Arena

Manager: Mark Robbins

Last season’s final Championship position: 9th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 2nd

Key Player: Haji Wright

Coventry City narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, with their narrow FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United having a say on their final league games.

Mark Robbins has done wonders with the Sky Blues and you do get the impression that had Coventry been out of the cup, they would have finished in the top six.

Robbin’s was bold enough to make a change to the way Coventry City set up last season and they benefited massively, which allowed Ellis Simms to flourish.

From an American perspective, Haji Wright will look to impress once more this season, City has a strong squad that really can challenge and the addition of attacking midfielder Jack Rudoni can work well with Wright.

Many will have Coventry comfortably finishing in the top six in their pre-season predictions, but I can see them sneaking into second and achieving automatic promotion.

Derby County

Formed: 1884

Home Ground: Pride Park

Manager: Paul Warne

Last season’s final Championship position: 2nd (promoted from League One)

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 24th

Key Player: Kayden Jackson

After years of pain and despair on and off the pitch, Derby County are back in the Championship. However, they could be in for another testing season.

The departure of Conor Hourihane is going to be felt hard, and their manager, Paul Warne, will ensure his team will put up a fight this season.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Corey Blackett-Taylor, and Kayden Jackson are a pacy trio who can take the game to the opposition on the best of days, but it’s hard to see where Derby will find that little bit extra to stay up.

Hull City

Formed: 1904

Home Ground: MKM Stadium

Manager: Tim Walter

Last season’s final Championship position: 7th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 14th

Key Player: Regan Slater

Hull surprised many when they sacked manager Liam Rosenior last season after failing to make the playoffs.

Their new manager Tim Walter brings a different style of football to what Hull fans saw last season with its fast-paced style.

The question is will it click and connect with the Hull players for example Abduldukir Omur will suit Walter’s philosophy, as will Regan Slater but it’ll be a challenge for the Tigers to adapt this season.

Leeds United

Formed: 1919

Home Ground: Elland Road

Manager: Daniel Farke

Last season’s final Championship position: 3rd

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 1st

Key Player: Joe Rodon

Where do you start with Leeds United? The sleeping giants really should have gone up automatically last season, but a 4-0 defeat away to QPR meant they had to go down the play-off route before missing out on a spot in the Premier League, losing 1-0 in the Championship play-off final.

They may have lost Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, but they’ve been boosted by the permanent signing of Joe Rodon and Georgonio Rutter can impress on his day.

Matteo Joseph needs to kick on from his promising pre-season performances and make a statement early on.

There are still enough players left over from the defeat at Wembley to help Leeds kick on and win the league. The stubbornness of manager Daniel Farke may hinder their promotion ambitions, but rest assured, should Leeds start badly, Elland Road will soon be calling for a managerial change. Overall, with the talent in the squad, Leeds should be at the top of the pile come the end of the season.

Luton Town

Formed: 1885

Home Ground: Kenilworth Road

Manager: Rob Edwards

Last season’s final Championship position: 18th (relegated from the Premier League)

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 5th

Key Player: Alfie Doughty

Luton were unlucky to go down last season, as they finished 18th in the Premier League. But this summer, they haven’t made any notable moves in the transfer window and this could see any promotion ambitions falter.

Unlike the majority of games last season, Luton is no longer the underdogs, so Rob Edwards must change the mentality of his squad.

Alfie Doughty and Carlton Morris will be important for the Hatters, but I can see them creeping just inside the top six and finishing fifth.

Middlesbrough

Formed: 1876

Home Ground: Riverside Stadium

Manager: Michael Carrick

Last season’s final Championship position: 8th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 4th

Key Player: Aidan Morris

After finishing in eighth and just missing out on the playoffs, Boro seems to be in a stronger position going into this season.

Emmanuel Latte Lath and Rav Van Den Berg rounded off the 23/24 season in fine style, and manager Michael Carrick will be hoping for more of the same from the word go.

America’s Aidan Morris is a welcome addition to Teesside and will allow Hayden Hackney to dictate play.

Expect Carrick to get the best out of his side and finish in the play-offs.

Millwall

Formed: 1885

Home Ground: The Den

Manager: Neil Harris

Last season’s final Championship position: 13th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 12th

Key Player: Zian Flemming

Millwall have never been promoted to the Premier League since its formation and it’s likely 24/25 won’t see them celebrating promotion but a midtable finish instead.

With Millwall legend Neil Harris at the helm, the Lions are in safe hands but lack that little bit extra to kick on.

Having said that, Zian Flemming can cause havoc, whilst Adam Mayor is also highly rated. The addition of Macauley Langstaff should see an increase in goals. As mentioned, expect the south Londoners to finish midtable, but don’t be surprised if they go on to exceed expectations.

Norwich City

Formed: 1902

Home Ground: Carrow Road

Manager: Johannes Hoff Thorup

Last season’s final Championship position: 6th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 9th

Key Player: Josh Sargent

After being well beaten in their play-off tie with Leeds United, the hierarchy at the Canaries has recognized the need for change and acted accordingly. Johannes Hoff Thorup has replaced David Wagner and Norwich fans will be looking for an instant impact.

You can expect City to finish inside the top 10 rather than the playoffs they seem to be a club in transition, and their new manager will need time to allow his team to adapt to his tactics.

If they manage to keep hold of Adam Idah after he impressed on loan at Celtic, it will be a bonus, but Norwich need to make real movement in the window to make their promotion ambitions realistic. America’s Josh Sargent impressed last year with 16 goals and 2 assists and is without doubt Norwich’s danger man.

Oxford United

Formed: 1893

Home Ground: Kasam Stadium

Manager: Grant Ferguson

Last season’s final Championship position: 5th in League One (Play-off winners)

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 23rd

Key Player: Cameron Brannagan

Oxford has recruited well ahead of their return to the second tier in expectation of the step up in class that the Championship has.

Their promotion-winning squad is fairly intact, but the U’s have added well to the squad, which on paper looks enough to keep them in the division. However, they will likely be sucked into a relegation battle and go down fighting.

Will Vaulks and Idris El Mizouni are defensive figures who will provide stability to the Oxford team. Tyler Goodrham and Cameron Brannagan are a pair that defense will search out for when mounting an attack.

Plymouth Argyle

Formed: 1901

Home Ground: Home Park

Manager: Wayne Rooney

Last season’s final Championship position: 21st

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 22nd

Key Player: Michael Cooper

Plymouth Argyle did remarkably well to stay up last season given their budget and the fact they lost their manager, Steven Schumacher.

His replacement Ian Foster was a disaster, and now Wayne Rooney is tasked with keeping Argyle up. It’ll be difficult, and Rooney may not last the whole season. Finn Azaz and Morgan Whittaker can grab goals, whilst Michael Cooper is a good shot-stopper.

I expect the Pilgrims won’t have enough this time around and will go down.

Portsmouth

Formed: 1898

Home Ground: Fratton Park

Manager: John Mousinho

Last season’s final Championship position: 1st in League One (Champions)

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 18th

Key Player: Josh Murphy

After winning League One with an incredible 97 points last season, Portsmouth are finally back in the Championship.

The former FA Cup winners have pulled off a great signing in the form of Josh Murphy; their attacking threat has increased in stature.

A few more signings and Pompey will survive their first season back in the Championship comfortably.

Preston North End

Formed: 1880

Home Ground: Deepdale

Manager: Ryan Lowe

Last season’s final Championship position: 10th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 19th

Key Player: Mads Frøkjær-Jensen

Despite guiding Preston to 10th in last year’s Championship, Ryan Lowe isn’t a popular man amongst Preston supporters, with many fans deeming his style of football boring.

They’ve done little business in the transfer market, too. But the signing of attacking midfielder Mads Frøkjær-Jensen is promising on paper, but Preston needs to find rhythm early on, otherwise, they may find themselves going backward rather than forwards.

Queens Park Rangers

Formed: 1882

Home Ground: Loftus Road

Manager: Martí Cifuentes

Last season’s final Championship position: 18th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 8th

Key Player: Ilias Chair

Martí Cifuentes was the west London club’s hero last season after somehow turning around a shocking start by the R’s. But since arriving in W12 in late October, the Spaniard has turned things around.

Paul Nardi has been brought in and is QPR’s new number one and Rangers have done good business selling Sinclair Armstrong to Bristol City after he failed to find real form after being given several chances to make a last impression.

Zan Celar is an upgrade on Armstrong and QPR fans can expect goals this season. You can expect Ilias Chair to cause havoc where he can too.

The challenge now for QPR is to go from a team that battles for results to one that controls the game from the first whistle. They are more than capable and I expect them to have a drastically better year but fall just short of the play-offs this season.

Sheffield Wednesday

Formed: 1867

Home Ground: Hillsborough

Manager: Danny Rohl

Last season’s final Championship position: 20th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 16th

Key Player: Jamal Lowe

Sheffield Wednesday was pretty much a laughing stock until Danny Rohl came in and rescued them from certain relegation to League One.

This season, however, they should be fine and the inclusion of Jamal Lowe is a wise one. Lowe knows the Championship inside and out and can impress in his first season at Hillsborough.

Stoke City

Formed: 1863

Home Ground: Bet 365 Stadium

Manager: Steven Schumacher

Last season’s final Championship position: 17th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 13th

Key Player: Bae Jun-Ho

Stoke have floundered in the Championship in recent seasons and since being relegated from the Premier League in 2018, they haven’t mounted a credible promotion bid.

Steven Schumacher came in from Plymouth Argyle in December and brought in scouting in the English lower leagues and abroad instead of paying for players who were no longer the standard required.

Wouter Burger, Junior Tchamadeu, and Bae Jun-Ho all impressed for Stoke last season and fans of the Potters will be hoping they do so again this season as Stoke looks to push on.

Sunderland

Formed: 1879

Home Ground: Stadium of Light

Manager: Régis Le Bris

Last season’s final Championship position: 16th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 10th

Key Player: Jack Clarke

Sunderland had their season derailed by the sacking of Tony Mowbray in December. He was replaced by Michael Beale, who was only there two months before being shown the door.

Players such as Patrick Roberts need to find their quality once more and another striker is needed at the Stadium of Light to take the pressure off Jack Clarke.

Alan Browne is a good signing and will bring in solid Championship experience. Sunderland fans will expect them to kick on after the whirlwind season they went through, but they’ll likely finish in a respectable midtable position.

Swansea City

Formed: 1912

Home Ground: Swansea.com Stadium

Manager: Luke Williams

Last season’s final Championship position: 14th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 11th

Key Player: Ronald

Swansea finished in 14th last year and is on course to finish around midtable once again this campaign.

Loanees Carl Rushworth and Jamal Lowe will be missed, and Swansea fans’ calls to fill the attacking hole in the squad were finally answered last week when they signed Slovenian Zan Vipotnik.

With just weeks to go in the transfer window, Swansea manager Luke Williams wants four new signings, which could go a long way to making or breaking the club’s season.

Sheffield United

Formed: 1889

Home Ground: Bramall Lane

Manager: Chris Wilder

Last season’s final Championship position: 20th (relegated from Premier League)

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 7th

Key Player: Callum O’Hare

After finishing rock-bottom of the Premier League last season, Sheffield United have made some sensible signings as they look to get back to the Premier League.

Callum O’Hare is a superb signing and will run at defenders in search of goals for the Blades. But in all honesty, they need to bring in additional midfield and attacking quality, and by the time they do, it could be too late for the squad to gel and as a result, miss out on the play-offs.

Watford

Formed: 1881

Home Ground: Vicarage Road

Manager: Tom Cleverley

Last season’s final Championship position: 15th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 21st

Key Player: Tom Ince

The 2024/2025 season could be a challenging year for the Hornets. It’s their third season in the Championship and their first season without parachute payments.

Their fans and the board have a love-hate relationship, with hate being the stronger emotion felt by the fans towards their owner.

Tom Cleverley is a popular appointment and made Watford very difficult to beat at the end of last season.

Mileta Rajovic and Vakoun Bayo are two attacking options that have probably outstayed their welcome at Vicarage Road, with the pair offering little in attack.

Watford could well be the next former Premier League club to drop into League One.

West Bromwich Albion

Formed: 1878

Home Ground: The Hawthorns

Manager: Carlos Corberán

Last season’s final Championship position: 5th

Predicted 24/25 Championship position: 16th

Key Player: Tom Fellows

After finishing fifth this year, Albion should be pushing on and aiming for promotion once more. But thanks to FFP rules, that may not be the case as Albion gear up for the 24/25 season.

Okay Yokuslu has been sold to meet FFP requirements and at a bargain, to say the least, for just £1.5m. It will be tough to replace his quality and the physicality he brings to games.

WBA fans have been touting Tom Fellows as their savior to help ease their FFP woes. The tricky playmaker can leave defenders for dead down the wing, but West Brom needs an alternative should clubs mark Fellows out of games.

Photo: Imago.