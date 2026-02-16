Lionel Messi faces potential setback as Inter Miami star doubts grow for MLS opener vs. Son’s LAFC

Lionel Messi will open a new MLS season in less than a week when Inter Miami CF travel to the West Coast to face Son Heung-min’s Los Angeles FC in the season opener on Saturday, February 21. However, the Argentine could be dealing with a potential setback, as a star teammate is in doubt for the match.

MLS scheduled the opener between Inter Miami and LAFC to showcase Messi and Son, two of the league’s biggest stars, on the same field. However, with the Argentine dealing with a muscle strain in his left hamstring, his availability has been cast into doubt, and he may not be the only one at risk of missing the game.

As reported by journalist José Armando, new striker Germán Berterame has yet to receive his work visa. The reporter noted that the process in these cases could be finalized in the coming days, but with less than a week remaining before kickoff, it remains possible the Mexico international will miss the MLS opener.

Inter Miami invested $15 million to sign Berterame from CF Monterrey to provide Messi with a major boost in attack. The striker already debuted against Atlético Nacional in Colombia and scored his first unofficial goal in a 2-2 draw against Barcelona SC. While he’s expected to be the team’s starting forward, paperwork could prevent him from making his official debut with the Herons.

German Berterame of Inter Miami.

Coach Mascherano on Inter Miami’s preseason and bureaucracy issues

After traveling to Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador, Inter Miami were set to conclude preseason against one of South America’s top sides, Independiente del Valle, in Puerto Rico. Messi’s last-minute injury ended up postponing what would have been last Friday’s match, with head coach Javier Mascherano calling it a shame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi effect hits club finances as Inter Miami revenue jumps nearly 300% since his MLS arrival

Still, speaking to Inter Miami’s social channels, the Argentine manager shared his assessment of the team’s preseason: “Overall, we’ve had a good preseason. We’ve built up the training loads and completed the sessions we had planned. We’ve also been able to give minutes to each of the players so they can reach full match fitness. And now comes to the most important part, competition.“

Ahead of the game against LAFC, Mascherano also pointed to possible last-minute roster complications. “We’re still making a few adjustments because with visa matters and certain administrative issues, it can sometimes be a bit more complicated in this league to have everyone available at the same time. But we’re hopeful that we’ll be fully ready for the Saturday match,” he added, avoiding to address Berterame’s situation directly.

LAFC hoping to see Messi on the pitch

Inter Miami will travel to face LAFC for the first time in MLS play since 2023, when the Herons claimed a 3-1 victory. Now, with not only Messi but also Son expected to headline the matchup, the club has decided to move the game to a larger venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead of hosting the match at BMO Stadium, the clash between Messi’s Inter Miami and Son’s LAFC on February 21 will be played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. With a capacity of up to 77,000 and expectations of a sellout crowd, it will mark the first time LAFC have relocated a home match from their usual stadium to the historic home of the USC Trojans.