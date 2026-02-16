Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi faces potential setback as Inter Miami star doubts grow for MLS opener vs. Son’s LAFC

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Son Heung-min and Lionel Messi are two of the biggest stars in the MLS playoffs.
© Patrick McDermott & Alika Jenner/Getty ImagesSon Heung-min and Lionel Messi are two of the biggest stars in the MLS playoffs.

Lionel Messi will open a new MLS season in less than a week when Inter Miami CF travel to the West Coast to face Son Heung-min’s Los Angeles FC in the season opener on Saturday, February 21. However, the Argentine could be dealing with a potential setback, as a star teammate is in doubt for the match.

MLS scheduled the opener between Inter Miami and LAFC to showcase Messi and Son, two of the league’s biggest stars, on the same field. However, with the Argentine dealing with a muscle strain in his left hamstring, his availability has been cast into doubt, and he may not be the only one at risk of missing the game.

As reported by journalist José Armando, new striker Germán Berterame has yet to receive his work visa. The reporter noted that the process in these cases could be finalized in the coming days, but with less than a week remaining before kickoff, it remains possible the Mexico international will miss the MLS opener.

Inter Miami invested $15 million to sign Berterame from CF Monterrey to provide Messi with a major boost in attack. The striker already debuted against Atlético Nacional in Colombia and scored his first unofficial goal in a 2-2 draw against Barcelona SC. While he’s expected to be the team’s starting forward, paperwork could prevent him from making his official debut with the Herons.

German Berterame of Inter Miami.

German Berterame of Inter Miami.

Coach Mascherano on Inter Miami’s preseason and bureaucracy issues

After traveling to Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador, Inter Miami were set to conclude preseason against one of South America’s top sides, Independiente del Valle, in Puerto Rico. Messi’s last-minute injury ended up postponing what would have been last Friday’s match, with head coach Javier Mascherano calling it a shame.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi effect hits club finances as Inter Miami revenue jumps nearly 300% since his MLS arrival

see also

Lionel Messi effect hits club finances as Inter Miami revenue jumps nearly 300% since his MLS arrival

Still, speaking to Inter Miami’s social channels, the Argentine manager shared his assessment of the team’s preseason: “Overall, we’ve had a good preseason. We’ve built up the training loads and completed the sessions we had planned. We’ve also been able to give minutes to each of the players so they can reach full match fitness. And now comes to the most important part, competition.

Ahead of the game against LAFC, Mascherano also pointed to possible last-minute roster complications. “We’re still making a few adjustments because with visa matters and certain administrative issues, it can sometimes be a bit more complicated in this league to have everyone available at the same time. But we’re hopeful that we’ll be fully ready for the Saturday match,” he added, avoiding to address Berterame’s situation directly.

LAFC hoping to see Messi on the pitch

Inter Miami will travel to face LAFC for the first time in MLS play since 2023, when the Herons claimed a 3-1 victory. Now, with not only Messi but also Son expected to headline the matchup, the club has decided to move the game to a larger venue.

Advertisement

Instead of hosting the match at BMO Stadium, the clash between Messi’s Inter Miami and Son’s LAFC on February 21 will be played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. With a capacity of up to 77,000 and expectations of a sellout crowd, it will mark the first time LAFC have relocated a home match from their usual stadium to the historic home of the USC Trojans.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s possible return date emerges ahead of 2026 MLS season start: Will Inter Miami captain play vs. LAFC?

Lionel Messi’s possible return date emerges ahead of 2026 MLS season start: Will Inter Miami captain play vs. LAFC?

With Inter Miami preparing for a high-stakes opener and a packed campaign across multiple competitions, every training session and medical update is being scrutinized.

Son Heung-min set to lose LAFC teammate Denis Bouanga despite failed move from MLS to Brazil

Son Heung-min set to lose LAFC teammate Denis Bouanga despite failed move from MLS to Brazil

Son Heung-min’s Los Angeles FC could soon lose Denis Bouanga, even after his failed transfer from Major League Soccer to Brazil’s Serie A.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami tops MLS at $1.45 billion valuation: Where do Son’s LAFC and Müller’s Whitecaps rank?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami tops MLS at $1.45 billion valuation: Where do Son’s LAFC and Müller’s Whitecaps rank?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami have claimed the top spot in MLS valuations at $1.45 billion, raising questions about where Son Heung-min’s LAFC and Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps rank.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo similarities revealed by former Argentina teammate

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo similarities revealed by former Argentina teammate

After being compared to satiety, a former Argentina star that played with both addressed the similarities between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo