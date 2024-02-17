World Soccer Talk’s Scottish Cup TV schedule consistently updates with each game from Scotland’s top cup tournament.

In many ways, the Scottish Cup resembles that of the FA Cup, Copa del Rey, DFB Pokal and any other major club tournament. The one caveat to that statement is that it, unsurprisingly, only applies to clubs in Scotland.

Therefore, clubs such as Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen frequently excel in the competition. In fact, each of those clubs has an appearance in the Scottish Cup Final since 2016. Even then, the tournament produces storylines.

For instance, the 2016 Scottish Cup Final featured Hibernian and Rangers. For one, both clubs compete in the Scottish Championship, the second tier of league soccer in the country. Additionally, Hibs sought its first Scottish Cup title in 114 years. The dramatic final needed a stoppage-time winner to break Hibernian’s drought.

Despite playing in the second division, the triumph opened European potential for Hibs.

The Scottish Cup, also known as the Scottish FA Cup, guarantees a spot in the following season’s Europa League. Moreover, the competition used to have the runner-up reach the qualification stage, but that changed in 2014 to open up for placement in the Scottish Premiership.

Still, the Scottish Cup presents the opportunity for any club in the Scottish FA. Those in the Scottish Professional Football League, or the top four divisions, as well as the clubs in the fifth and sixth divisions qualify automatically. Clubs beneath that level, including amateur and junior teams, go through extended qualifying to reach the Scottish Cup.

History of the Competition

The Scottish Cup TV schedule features familiar names for soccer fans. Celtic has the most wins in the competition at 40. Just behind Scotland’s most successful side is its Old Firm rival Rangers, which has 30 Scottish Cups.

Despite the combined 77 Scottish Cups, there is still variety in terms of winners. In total, 25 different clubs can say they lifted the Scottish Cup. Yet, some of these clubs do not exist.

Credit that to the extended tenure of the competition. The 2021/22 Scottish Cup is the 137th season of Scotland’s top club tournament. While the FA Cup is the oldest organized competition in the world, the Scottish Cup does produce the oldest trophy in the world. That is just because the current FA Cup trophy came around in 1911.

Interestingly, the Scottish FA uses the same trophy from 1874 in the celebrations after the final. Then, the winners receive a replica to hold on to, while the original goes back into a museum.

ESPN holds the rights in the United States to broadcast the Scottish Cup. Consequently, a number of games go through ESPN+.

