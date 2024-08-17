Bromley are entering a new chapter in their 132-year history, a chapter that many thought would never be written, after earning promotion to the EFL.

For the first time ever, Bromley are competing in the Football League; ascending from the non-league ranks to the promised land of professional soccer. A celebration of what is possible when desire meets hard effort, this journey is distinguished by community support, strategic leadership, and tenacity.

It is also a monument to the club’s resiliency. The climb from non-league obscurity to the Football League is a path less traveled; for Bromley, it has been a long one.

From their early days in the South London League in 1892 to their time in the Southern League, Isthmian League, and the National League, the Ravens’ journey has been one of persistence and evolution. In a thrilling promotion final against Solihull Moors, club captain Byron Webster scored the game-winning penalty.

That way, they clinched their progress to the Football League. It was a moment that encapsulated the spirit of Bromley—a club that has always punched above its weight.

Lifelong fan and club historian Roy Oliver, who has supported Bromley through thick and thin, summed up the emotions of many when he said, “We never dreamed this would happen, 132 years in the making. It’s mind-boggling.”

Owner Robin Stanton-Gleaves’s vision

The vision and leadership of Bromley’s chairman and owner, Robin Stanton-Gleaves, are largely responsible for the company’s recent success. A local man, Stanton-Gleaves took full control of the club in 2020 and immediately set about modernizing the club’s infrastructure.

Bromley went from a non-league team to a community center with facilities that match Championship teams; all thanks to his investments in the club’s infrastructure, which include new floodlights, stands, and seats.

The grey building that houses Bromley’s offices and Broomfields bar is a testament to this transformation. It includes seven classrooms, gyms, changing rooms, kit rooms, a first-team breakout area, a restaurant, and offices; all of which are of Championship standard.

Bromley earned a 2-0 victory over Wimbledon on Saturday Bromley earned a 2-0 victory over Wimbledon on Saturday

This investment has not only improved the club’s facilities but also strengthened its ties to the local community.

Stanton-Gleaves has been clear about his goals for the club. He told BBC:

“We’re not getting carried away, we’ve got to learn this league. We’ve got to learn to travel [further for away games] every other week, learn to manage the bigger squad, learn to operate within the transfer windows. And as we do that, then we develop the football ground and we keep our onward trajectory in our journey.”

Day of celebration

Bromley’s first match in the Football League saw them secure a 2-0 victory over Harrogate Town; it was a dream start to life in League Two.

The excitement continues as they prepare for their first home league game against AFC Wimbledon, a team with whom they share a rich non-league history. This match, a London derby, will be a significant moment for both clubs; especially for Bromley, as they make their home debut in the Football League.

While Bromley’s entry into the Football League is a cause for celebration, it also brings new challenges.

The club’s budget remains tight, and manager Andy Woodman now has the task to navigate the complexities of professional soccer on a limited budget. Despite these constraints, Woodman remains optimistic about Bromley’s prospects, even suggesting that the club could challenge for a play-off place in their first season in League Two.

For chairman Stanton-Gleaves, however, the immediate priority is more modest: survival.

He understands that the transition to the Football League will be a learning curve for everyone involved, from the players to the management team. “It’s not just about staying in the league, we’ll prove a lot of people wrong,” he said, reflecting the determination that has come to define Bromley’s rise.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Focus Images : IMAGO / Focus Images