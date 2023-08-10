Hot on the heels of Messi, would Neymar Jr moving to MLS be a smart move for the league or not? What does he offer that would make fans want to watch him, and what are any risks, if any?

We also discuss how it could impact MLS Season Pass. Other topics discussed:



What we’re most looking forward to seeing in the Premier League this season,

Added time, and how it’s going to be an issue for TV broadcasters and viewers,

How US Soccer Federation is benefitting from Messi coming to America,

Why the US went crashing out of the Women’s World Cup,

How many soccer fans are watching highlights but not watching soccer games,

What this Women’s World Cup has been like.

Listen to the episode entitled, Neymar to MLS?

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike, and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk) or Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV & streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices & Android devices).