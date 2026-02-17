Trending topics:
Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United reportedly shift focus to Bundesliga in midfield overhaul for the 2026-27 season

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United

With Ruben Amorim’s dismissal, Manchester United have managed to regain their best form by relying on the solidity of the midfield. To achieve this, the impressive performances of Casemiro, who provides balance to the team, have been key. However, the Brazilian has announced his departure at the end of the season, forcing the club to look for potential replacements. In response, Bruno Fernandes’ team reportedly targets a Bundesliga star.

According to Fussball Daten, Manchester United have decided to turn their attention to the Bundesliga to strengthen their midfield after facing difficulties in securing Adam Wharton or Elliot Anderson. As a result, they are targeting Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha as a marquee signing. In addition, the German side are asking for $52–65 million for his transfer, a far more accessible fee than the more than $100 million quoted for their Premier League targets.

Despite currently shining in the Bundesliga, Nmecha went through his entire development process at Manchester City, meaning he is no stranger to the Premier League. Moreover, Felix has evolved into a fully complete midfielder, excelling both offensively and defensively. He has even become the main figure responsible for maintaining balance in Borussia Dortmund’s midfield. For this reason, the 25-year-old star would fit perfectly with the needs.

Following the departure of Casemiro and the potential exit of Manuel Ugarte, Manchester United could require at least two crucial midfield signings. For this reason, the possible arrival of Felix Nmecha would not rule out a move for Elliot Anderson, as his box-to-box profile would be the ideal complement to the Englishman. In light of this, the Red Devils could prioritize Nmecha’s signing as his performances have made him a key pillar at Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha

Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match.

Report: Manchester United push urgent contract renewals for key stars

Even though Michael Carrick’s arrival is considered a success, he doesn’t have guaranteed his continuity. Nonetheless, he has managed to revive several players as key pillars of the team, although one is set to see his contract expire in the summer of 2026, and three others are approaching their final year under contract. With this, Manchester United’s future depends not only on signing key players but also on securing the continuity of several stars.

Marcus Rashford future could be decided soon as Barcelona and Manchester United reportedly open talks over the English striker

Marcus Rashford future could be decided soon as Barcelona and Manchester United reportedly open talks over the English striker

After rediscovering his best form, Harry Maguire has established himself as a pillar of the defensive line. With his contract set to expire in June 2026, the Red Devils are already working on a renewal, according to English media. Likewise, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw, and Kobbie Mainoo are approaching the final year of their contracts. As key figures within the team, Manchester United are also pushing to secure their renewals.

