UEFA Champions League
Comments

Benfica’s Prestianni breaks silence after Vinicius allegations in Champions League, denounces threats from Real Madrid players

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Gianluca Prestianni of SL Benfica.
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Gianluca Prestianni of SL Benfica.

Gianluca Prestianni became one of the focal points of discussion in recent hours after Vinicius Junior’s claims that he suffered racial abuse from the Benfica player during a UEFA Champions League match. After hours of uncertainty, the Argentine forward finally broke his silence while also denouncing threats from Real Madrid players.

The game between Benfica and Real Madrid at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday ended up being interrupted as Vinicius, after scoring the first goal of the game, went to the referee to report alleged racial abuse by Prestianni during a heated exchange before play resumed. At the moment of the incident, the winger covered his mouth with his shirt, making it difficult to determine whether the claims were true, but that did little to shield him from intense media scrutiny.

Hours after the game, Prestianni, who did not speak directly to the media afterward, finally decided to address the situation in an Instagram story: “I want to make it clear that at no point did I direct racist insults at player Vinícius Júnior, who unfortunately misinterpreted what he believes he heard.

Apart from maintaining his stance in dismissing Vinicius’ allegations, the 20-year-old also addressed the situation involving the Brazilian’s teammates. “I have never been racist toward anyone, and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players,” his message concluded.

Gianluca Prestianni&#039;s Instagram story.

Gianluca Prestianni’s Instagram story.

After the game, several Real Madrid players such as Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, and Trent Alexander-Arnold backed Vinicius. Kylian Mbappé was among the most outspoken, saying Prestianni does not deserve to be playing in the Champions League and expressing hope that proper sanctions could be imposed on the Benfica player.

Benfica fully backing Prestianni

While several Real Madrid players continued addressing the issue after the game and criticizing Prestianni, Benfica remained cautious in its approach. The only significant voice to speak publicly about the situation was coach José Mourinho, who, in addition to saying Vinicius’ celebration was out of place, declined to take sides on the racial allegations.

Asked whether Prestianni regretted what he allegedly said to Vinicius, Mourinho’s response was firm: “Regret what? I’ve spoken with both of them, Vinícius Júnior tells me one thing and Gianluca Prestianni tells me another. I don’t want to be ‘red’ and say I 100% believe Prestianni, but I also don’t want to be ‘white’ and say what Vinícius tells me is the truth.

The first statement from Benfica after the game was to dismiss reports of a discussion or physical confrontation between the club’s president and a member of Real Madrid. However, shortly after Prestianni released his statement, the club posted a message showing their support: “Together, by your side.”

Benfica not only reposted Prestianni’s response but also publicly backed the player while dismissing the claims made by Real Madrid players. “As the images show, given the distance, the Real Madrid players could not have heard what they are saying they heard,” the club said while attaching a video of the moment, in a dispute in the Champions League that now appears far from resolved.

