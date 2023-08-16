Will Harry Kane’s arrival in the Bundesliga move the needle with the popularity of the German league across the United States? We discuss, but we also dive into several related topics.

For instance, is ESPN ready to promote the Bundesliga with as much attention that they’ve given to LaLiga? Does ESPN have the talent they need based in the United States who can share their expertise on German soccer? And we also share which league the Bundesliga is focused on overtaking internationally, and why it’s important that social media is part of that strategy.

As always, we also discuss a variety of other topics and answer your questions in the Listener Mailbag section. One of the topics is, if you’re not watching full games, can you call yourself a soccer fan?

Kane to Bundesliga – Can ESPN move the needle?: Listen to the episode

