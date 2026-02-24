Messi’s Argentina among 2026 World Cup favorites but not Ronaldo’s Portugal, says Arsenal icon Alan Smith

With less than four months until the 2026 FIFA World Cup officially kicks off, the soccer world is closely watching what will unfold. Former players and legends are no exception, and among them is Alan Smith. The former Arsenal striker included Lionel Messi’s Argentina among his favorites to win the title, but left out Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

“Argentina will be very keen to retain the trophy,” Smith said during an exclusive interview with Bolavip. He then mentioned other national teams he believes can also contend for the title: “Obviously, Brazil, Spain, Germany, England. We’ll see. I mean, there’s a lot of hope in England that we can lift it. But we’ll have to see.”

The former Arsenal player, who retired in 1995 and now works as a media commentator, elaborated on how Messi’s influence has been central to Argentina’s success. “I’ve covered a lot of Argentina games at the World Cup and you know, there were some where Argentina were a little flat, nothing was happening and then Messi just changed it entirely, it just looked like he was made to end up a winner and be the star,” Alan recalled.

Smith then drew a comparison with Portugal: “Can Ronaldo still do it? I mean, Ronaldo has been scoring fun in Saudi Arabia, obviously the standards are much different, but I think they’ll both see this as their last tournament, so they’ll be very keen to go out with a bang.”

Smith points to a key factor for the 2026 World Cup

Alan Smith’s selection of the teams he considers favorites to win the title this summer in North America is based on the qualities they have shown on the field in recent years, as well as the talent and experience within their squads. However, he acknowledged that other factors will also play a role.

“I think the weather will play a part and maybe not to England’s advantage. In New York, in the Club World Cup last year, I think it was 95 degrees or something,” Smith recalled. “So it might be the team like Spain or Argentina would be better suited to it. Spain are looking good. France still look strong. But yeah, yeah, a lot of factors can get in the way. But I think it’s the normal ones that you think of will be there again.”

Messi or Ronaldo? Alan Smith gives his verdict

In the same interview with Bolavip, Alan Smith was asked about the inevitable comparisons between Messi and Ronaldo. “I think they will be rated as the best two players of all time,” the former English player said. “Partly because of how long they’ve lasted, quite amazing. You can look at a lot of players like (Diego) Maradona, I mean Pele lasted a long time obviously, but a lot of top players haven’t gone for as long as Messi and Ronaldo and for that reason, you know, I think they are the top two.”

Finally, Smith was bold and chose his favorite between the two. “I’d probably just go for Messi,” the Arsenal legend said. “Well, he’s a world champion obviously, but maybe he thinks about the team a little more than Ronaldo does at times. Hasn’t quite got that ego, obviously has got an ego, but yeah, he’s just such an amazing player to watch. But they are both fantastic.”

