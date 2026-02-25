Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers 3-word message as Al Nassr break club defensive record in 5-0 SPL win

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues making headlines even after turning 41, moving closer to the elusive 1,000-goal milestone, a feat never achieved in soccer history. As Al Nassr set a club record in the Saudi Pro League with a 5-0 victory over Al Najma, the Portuguese icon shared a three-word message for teammates and supporters.

On Wednesday, February 25, Al Nassr traveled to face Al Najma, who entered the match bottom of the SPL table with just eight points. Heavy favorites from kickoff, the visitors asserted control early when Cristiano Ronaldo converted a seventh-minute penalty for his 965th career goal.

Kingsley Coman (31st minute), Inigo Martinez (42′, 80′), and Sadio Mane (52′) also found the net to seal a dominant 5-0 result. With the three points from Unaizah, Al Nassr moved to the top of the league standings with 58 points from 23 matches, two clear of Al Ahli.

After the win, Ronaldo took to social media to post a brief message: “Keep it going!” With a nine-match league winning streak, Al Nassr next travel to face Al Feiha on Saturday the 28th, where the veteran striker will look to extend his scoring run to six straight games.

Al Nassr break club defensive record

After a strong start to 2026, Al Nassr have found rhythm on both ends of the field, pairing Ronaldo-led attacking production with disciplined defending. Most recently, the club matched its record for most consecutive clean sheets in Saudi Pro League play.

Messi’s Argentina among 2026 World Cup favorites but not Ronaldo’s Portugal, says Arsenal icon Alan Smith

see also

Messi’s Argentina among 2026 World Cup favorites but not Ronaldo’s Portugal, says Arsenal icon Alan Smith

The 5-0 win over Al Najma pushed that streak to seven straight league shutouts, the longest in club history. The previous mark was six, recorded between October 2014 and February 2015.

Advertisement

Asked about the run of defensive form, head coach Jorge Jesus praised his squad’s execution. “My team has implemented the defensive ideas we’ve worked on since the beginning of the season. Now the players are applying them with great discipline, and that’s due to their strong commitment,” the Portuguese said in the post-match press conference.

That solidity has extended across competitions: counting both SPL and continental matches, Al Nassr are now on a nine-game clean-sheet streak. The last goal they conceded came in a 2-1 win over Damac on January 21, meaning the run has lasted more than a month.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo still unstoppable at 41 as his 965th career goal fires Al-Nassr to the top of Saudi Pro League

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo still unstoppable at 41 as his 965th career goal fires Al-Nassr to the top of Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to fade quietly into soccer’s twilight. At 41 years old, he is still driving a title race, still commanding the spotlight, and still finding the net with ruthless regularity. On another tense away night in the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese icon once again proved decisive to help Al-Nassr climb on top of […]

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Najma vs. Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Al-Najma vs. Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

A crucial Saudi Pro League clash is set to unfold as Al-Najma prepares to welcome Al-Nassr in a match that could shape both ends of the table. With the hosts fighting for survival and the visitors pushing for the title, all eyes will be on the star-studded lineup expected to travel for this fixture. Among […]

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas stuns fans by crowning Neymar above the GOATs

Keylor Navas has shared a dressing room with some of the greatest players in soccer history, yet he has made a surprising choice when asked to name the most talented teammate of his career. Despite playing alongside both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Costa Rican goalkeeper stunned many by snubbing the two icons and […]

Son Heung-min’s early substitution in LAFC’s Concacaf Champions Cup victory explained by coach Dos Santos

Son Heung-min’s early substitution in LAFC’s Concacaf Champions Cup victory explained by coach Dos Santos

LAFC manager Marc Dos Santos explained why Son Heung-min left the Concacaf Champions Cup match early.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo