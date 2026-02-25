Cristiano Ronaldo delivers 3-word message as Al Nassr break club defensive record in 5-0 SPL win

Cristiano Ronaldo continues making headlines even after turning 41, moving closer to the elusive 1,000-goal milestone, a feat never achieved in soccer history. As Al Nassr set a club record in the Saudi Pro League with a 5-0 victory over Al Najma, the Portuguese icon shared a three-word message for teammates and supporters.

On Wednesday, February 25, Al Nassr traveled to face Al Najma, who entered the match bottom of the SPL table with just eight points. Heavy favorites from kickoff, the visitors asserted control early when Cristiano Ronaldo converted a seventh-minute penalty for his 965th career goal.

Kingsley Coman (31st minute), Inigo Martinez (42′, 80′), and Sadio Mane (52′) also found the net to seal a dominant 5-0 result. With the three points from Unaizah, Al Nassr moved to the top of the league standings with 58 points from 23 matches, two clear of Al Ahli.

After the win, Ronaldo took to social media to post a brief message: “Keep it going!” With a nine-match league winning streak, Al Nassr next travel to face Al Feiha on Saturday the 28th, where the veteran striker will look to extend his scoring run to six straight games.

Al Nassr break club defensive record

After a strong start to 2026, Al Nassr have found rhythm on both ends of the field, pairing Ronaldo-led attacking production with disciplined defending. Most recently, the club matched its record for most consecutive clean sheets in Saudi Pro League play.

The 5-0 win over Al Najma pushed that streak to seven straight league shutouts, the longest in club history. The previous mark was six, recorded between October 2014 and February 2015.

Asked about the run of defensive form, head coach Jorge Jesus praised his squad’s execution. “My team has implemented the defensive ideas we’ve worked on since the beginning of the season. Now the players are applying them with great discipline, and that’s due to their strong commitment,” the Portuguese said in the post-match press conference.

That solidity has extended across competitions: counting both SPL and continental matches, Al Nassr are now on a nine-game clean-sheet streak. The last goal they conceded came in a 2-1 win over Damac on January 21, meaning the run has lasted more than a month.