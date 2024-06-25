NBC Sports has officially unveiled its Olympic soccer commentator lineup for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The opening ceremony for the upcoming games in France is set for July 26th. Men’s soccer, however, will kick off two days prior and women’s soccer is then scheduled to begin on July 25th.

The American men will be represented mostly by players under the age of 23. Teams are also allowed a maximum of three players over this particular age on the roster as well. The Stars and Stripes are set to initially face hosts France on the first day of the tournament. Along with the tough opponents, the United States men’s team will also play New Zealand and Guinea in Group A.

On the women’s side, the full USWNT is set to feature at the Olympics. The Americans have been placed in Group B of the tournament alongside Australia, Germany, and Zambia. Germany and the USWNT are both currently ranked inside the top five of FIFA’s latest rankings.

Champion, Foudy team up for USWNT coverage at the tournament

Ahead of the Summer Olympics that begin in July, NBC Sports has released its full lineup of soccer commentators for the games. Popular play-by-play announcer Jon Champion will call women’s soccer matches for the network. It is set to be Champion’s first-ever NBC appearance during the summer competition. It was previously revealed that the British commentator would skip Euro 2024 to work the Olympics for NBC.

Champion will be joined in the booth alongside analyst, and former USWNT star, Julie Foudy. Marisa Pilla is scheduled to work with the duo as a reporter. Foudy and Pilla have both previously handled Olympic matches for the American network.

On the men’s side of the coverage, Joe Speight will be the play-by-play announcer for games involving the United States. The respected commentator is set to be joined by analyst Tim Howard. The former USMNT star goalkeeper has been working for NBC’s Premier League coverage since 2020. Tiffany Blackmon will join the duo as a reporter for Team USA men’s soccer.

Popular Premier League host also features during games

Outside of matches involving the United States, Mark Followill and Jenn Hildreth are set to provide play-by-play commentary for NBC Sports. Analysts Lori Lindsey and Danielle Slaton will work alongside the announcers from the network’s Stamford, CT headquarters.

While not a commentator, Rebecca Lowe will be a daytime host during the overall competition. The popular anchor and presenter typically works as the lead studio host of the network’s Premier League coverage. It will be Lowe’s sixth consecutive Olympics assignment with NBC, after initially joining the broadcasting team for the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Olympic soccer NBC commentators

The full list of NBC commentators for soccer at the 2024 Summer Olympics:

Jon Champion, Play-by-Play (Team USA Women)

Julie Foudy, Analyst (Team USA Women)

Marisa Pilla, Reporter (Team USA Women)

Joe Speight, Play-by-Play (Team USA Men)

Tim Howard, Analyst (Team USA Men)

Tiffany Blackmon, Reporter (Team USA Men)

Mark Followill, Play-by-Play

Jenn Hildreth, Play-by-Play

Lori Lindsey, Analyst

Danielle Slaton, Analyst.