Here are the Premier League commentators for this weekend’s matches that will be shown across NBC networks.

Saturday, August 31

Arsenal vs Brighton, 7:30 AM ET – USA Network and Universo – Jon Champion and Andy Townsend

Brentford vs Southampton, 10 AM ET – Peacock – Gary Taphouse and Garry Birtles

Leicester vs Aston Villa, 10 AM ET – Peacock – David Stowell and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk

Everton vs Bournemouth, 10 AM ET – USA Network and Universo – Ian Crocker and Andy Walker

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves, 10 AM ET – Peacock – Phil Blacker and Dave Edwards

Ipswich Town vs Fulham, 10 AM ET – Peacock – Tony Jones and Sam Parkin

West Ham vs Manchester United, 12:30 PM ET – NBC, Universo and Peacock – Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux

Sunday, September 1

Newcastle vs Spurs, 8:30 AM ET – USA Network and Universo – Daniel Mann and Michael Bridges

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, 8:30 AM ET – Peacock – Bill Leslie and Glenn Murray

Manchester United vs Liverpool, 11 AM ET – Peacock – Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux

Kyle Fansler is on vacation today.

Photo: IMAGO / News Images