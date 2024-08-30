Here are the Premier League commentators for this weekend’s matches that will be shown across NBC networks.
Saturday, August 31
Arsenal vs Brighton, 7:30 AM ET – USA Network and Universo – Jon Champion and Andy Townsend
Brentford vs Southampton, 10 AM ET – Peacock – Gary Taphouse and Garry Birtles
Leicester vs Aston Villa, 10 AM ET – Peacock – David Stowell and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk
Everton vs Bournemouth, 10 AM ET – USA Network and Universo – Ian Crocker and Andy Walker
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves, 10 AM ET – Peacock – Phil Blacker and Dave Edwards
Ipswich Town vs Fulham, 10 AM ET – Peacock – Tony Jones and Sam Parkin
West Ham vs Manchester United, 12:30 PM ET – NBC, Universo and Peacock – Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux
Sunday, September 1
Newcastle vs Spurs, 8:30 AM ET – USA Network and Universo – Daniel Mann and Michael Bridges
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, 8:30 AM ET – Peacock – Bill Leslie and Glenn Murray
Manchester United vs Liverpool, 11 AM ET – Peacock – Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux
Kyle Fansler is on vacation today.
Photo: IMAGO / News Images
