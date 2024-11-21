Comcast’s announcement this week that the media giant plans to spin off a string of cable TV channels, including USA Network, caught many by surprise. But while the television industry debates whether this is a smart move or not, a bigger question has emerged for soccer fans in the United States. How will this decision impact the Premier League TV coverage?

After all, typically four or more Premier League games are shown across USA Network every weekend. Each of those matches on USA Network is exclusive to the cable channel and isn’t available via Peacock.

As announced this week, Comcast plans to spin off USA Network along with CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SyFy, and Golf Channel (all of which have shown Premier League matches on the final day of previous seasons). The spin-off, which NBC is labeling the group of cable channels as a separate entity called SpinCo, is expected to be sold within the next 12 months.

NBC, the over-the-air network, and Peacock — both of which also broadcast Premier League matches — will remain part of NBCUniversal and will continue to show games.

Comcast’s plan for Premier League games on USA Network

Comcast, who bought NBCUniversal more than a decade ago, has already decided what happens to the Premier League games that are typically shown on USA Network.

The decision reached is that the Premier League games will remain on USA Network as before, even after a new corporation purchases the cable network as part of SpinCo.

“From a sports perspective, the partners that we have on cable assets like Golf Channel and USA, we’re going to fulfill every obligation and every promise we made to them across NBC and SpinCo, which is the cable assets,” NBC Sports President Rick Cordella explained this week at the SBJ Conference.

That’s promising news for Premier League viewers in the United States. NBCUniversal’s current media rights deal with the Premier League doesn’t end until 2028, so there’s unlikely to be any change between now and then.

What it means is more consistency from the Premier League’s television plans. It’ll also mean that NBCUniversal will be sub-licensing a select number of Premier League games to SpinCo so the games can continue to be televised across USA Network. For the viewer at home, it’ll be a seamless transition without any interruptions.

Part of the reason for the smooth transition is that CEO Mark Lazarus, who has served as chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group since July 2023, will be the head of SpinCo.

Analysis

Comcast’s decision to spin off USA Network along with other channels is a wise move for the media giant. Having the Premier League as one of the sports featured on USA Network is a selling point for SpinCo. If they had moved all of the USA Network games to Peacock, it would have decreased the value of SpinCo to prospective buyers.

Ultimately, for soccer fans, the fact that there will be no changes is a relief. It was only two years ago that the transition of Premier League games from NBCSN to USA Network happened.

Consistency has been a key ingredient to the Premier League’s success on US television. With NBCUniversal being the US home of the league since 2013, it’s reassuring to know that coverage will continue as planned through 2028.

