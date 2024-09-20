After a monumental win in the North London Derby last weekend, Arsenal is once again at the forefront of the Premier League. The Gunners, currently second in the Premier League with three wins and a draw, play their third game on the road in succession. Midweek, that was a trip to Italy to play Atalanta in the Champions League. Now, Arsenal goes north to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola’s City. City is the only team with a perfect record remaining in the Premier League, and this game already has the feeling of a title clash, even if it is the fifth game of the season for both.

All eyes will be on that game, which is the finale of the weekend. However, other games are certainly worth a watch. The opener for the weekend is a London rivalry between West Ham and Chelsea. It has not been the smoothest of starts for either team that had high expectations. That means it is as good a time as ever to put forth some momentum on the young season.

Saturday’s action concludes when Crystal Palace hosts Manchester United. Selhurst Park has not been kind to Erik ten Hag during his time in England. Palace derailed United’s brief title charge in the Dutchman’s first season in England. Then, last year, Palace knocked off Manchester United early in the season to add to the side’s growing woes. Erik ten Hag looks to pick up a first win at Selhurst Park this weekend to build form for United.

NBC coverage

With the Manchester City-Arsenal game marking a major clash for the Premier League season, NBC is taking its coverage up a notch. The latest Premier League Fan Fest takes the NBC studio to a live broadcast in Chicago. Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe will be live from Lincoln Park. This is the 10th Premier League Fan Fest for NBC, and it will have several special guests and activities sprinkled throughout the program.

Those watching at home still have their normal allotment of enjoyment. That includes the Premier League whiparound show, GOAL RUSH. This offering focuses on one game, but it shows the major moments in the other games in the 10 a.m. kickoff window on Saturday. Goal Rush is only available on Peacock for those watching in the United States.

Fans can also watch a pair of Premier League games in 4K this weekend. Saturday’s Crystal Palace-Manchester United game and the much-anticipated fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal are available in higher resolution. Watching the Premier League in 4K requires specific hardware and subscriptions.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 5

Saturday, Sep. 21

7:30 a.m. — West Ham United vs. Chelsea. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Jon Champion and Andy Townsend.

10 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Bournemouth. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Ian Crocker and Stephen Warnock.

10 a.m. — Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. Peacock Premium — Seb Hutchinson and Dave Edwards.

10 a.m. — Fulham vs. Newcastle. Peacock Premium — Paul Gilmour and Efan Ekoku.

10 a.m. — Leicester City vs. Everton. Peacock Premium — Joe Rawson and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

10 a.m. — Southampton vs. Ipswich Town. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Darren Ambrose.

10 a.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Paul Robinson.

12:30 p.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United. NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux.

Sunday, Sep. 22

9 a.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Steve Wilson and Andy Townsend.

11:30 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Arsenal. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.

