Official Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player prices are starting to be revealed ahead of the 2024/25 season. FPL is the English top flight’s free-to-play fantasy soccer game operated by the Premier League. Launched over 20 years ago, the game is now being played by over 11 million soccer fans across the globe. As a result, it is now the most popular domestic soccer league fantasy game in the world.

While the upcoming season does not kick off until August 16th, the Premier League is beginning to release player prices. The division will continue announcing these updates throughout the coming days and weeks. An official start date of when players can begin compiling their fantasy team is also not yet known.

Haaland becomes the most expensive player in FPL history

Although a complete list of player prices has not yet been published, there are some notable announcements. For instance, FPL officials have increased Erling Haaland’s starting price tag to £15 million for the 2024/25 season. This is a rise of £1 million compared to the star’s beginning price ahead of the most recent campaign.

The change means that Haaland will now be the most expensive FPL player in the history of the game. No other player has ever been priced above £14 million at the start of a Premier League season. Along with the Manchester City center forward, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Robin van Persie all began previous seasons at the £14 million mark.

While the same may say that Haaland endured a down 2023/24 season, the superstar still netted 27 goals in 31 Premier League matches during the last campaign. This followed his record-breaking freshman year in England where the Norway international scored 36 goals during the 2022/23 season.

Haaland’s new price is not the only FPL record to be broken this summer. Chelsea starlet Cole Palmer has also set a new mark for the biggest increase in price from one season to the next.

The England international previously cost £5.0 million ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. However, the forward now carries a price tag of £10.5 million. This £5.5 million increase between summers eclipses Andy Carroll’s previous record of a £5 million rise in 2011. Palmer finished the most recent FPL season with the most points of any player in the game (244).

FPL administrators change Havertz’s official position

Outside of these two new records, there are a few more notable FPL price tags to be released. Mohamed Salah, a previous must-have player in the fantasy game, is coming off his lowest-scoring season with Liverpool. Although he still managed to net 18 league goals, the Egyptian finished the 2023/24 campaign as just the seventh-highest point-earner in FPL.

Despite the relatively down year in the game, Salah will keep an opening price tag of £12.5 million. While not every player’s price has been revealed, this is currently the second-highest cost of any FPL star at the moment.

Another noteworthy FPL change so far revolves around Arsenal‘s Kai Havertz. The versatile German was previously listed as a midfielder in the game. Officials, however, have now changed his position to a forward. Havertz split his time between the two roles during his first season with the Gunners.

Nevertheless, manager Mikel Arteta opted to pick Havertz as a center forward in 12 of the team’s final 16 Premier League games. The move seemingly paid off, as the German recorded 15 combined goals and assists in his last 14 fixtures.

PHOTOS: IMAGO