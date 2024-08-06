The US Women’s National Team (USWNT) defeated Germany on Tuesday to qualify for the Women’s Olympic Soccer gold medal game. Although we could talk endlessly about the USA’s front three and how they saved the day with their dynamism and their fluidity in transition, USWNT Head Coach Emma Hayes had the biggest impact on the match. It came with her tactical decisions.

Throughout the quarterfinal game against Japan and in this semi-final versus Germany, Hayes has been met with a volley of criticism from both fans and media about her decision-making in not fielding substitutions promptly. This has especially been the case in the second halves of games where USWNT players run out of energy in a grueling competition.

So on Tuesday, with the match headed to extra time and still stuck at 0-0, critics took to social media again to criticize her reluctance to substitute players. After all, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, and Trinity Rodman can only run for so long.

The midfield looked the opposite of creative, uncompromising at times as they grappled with fatigue. More worryingly, the Germans had a leeway into the match, breaking off counters and forcing Naeher into some acrobatic saves.

The decision by Emma Hayes that changed the game

Her next move was to bring on Korbin Albert for Lindsey Horan, which seemed like an unwise decision at the time. She also took off the gassed Crystal Dunn for Jenna Nighswonger, who hadn’t started a match at the Olympics yet. Although risky, the reward was immense.

Just minutes after making the substitutions, Sophia Smith poked the ball into the back of the net to win the game for the United States.

In Albert, they finally found stability. Horan has had an up-and-down Olympics — she boasts two assists in five starts. But, she’s looked spotty beating the press and distributing the ball. It was more of the same in Lyon, as she struggled to break through Germany’s compact lines. Albert brought a new-found physicality to the USWNT midfield, doing the dirty work to help the States’ playmakers like Samantha Coffey and Rose Lavelle succeed.

And, most importantly in Nighswonger, they found good distribution and explosiveness down the left-hand side. When Swanson seemed gassed and unwilling to make the marauding runs she excelled at, Nighswonger stepped in to add offensive firepower. She helped create big chances in the 30 minutes she came on. She even stepped into the left-wing role after Swanson went out.

They look prepared to take on a Brazil side that looked inconsistent throughout the Olympics in the gold medal match. You can count on Smith, whose birthday falls on the gold medal match on Saturday, scoring again.

