Zlatan Ibrahimović echoes Christian Pulisic with huge praise to AC Milan star Luka Modrić

Luka Modrić’s arrival at AC Milan has drawn attention not only from fans but from fellow players, with Christian Pulisic among the stars highlighting the Croatian’s impact. In line with Pulisic, club legend Zlatan Ibrahimović lavished Modrić with glowing praise.

After 13 seasons at Real Madrid, Modrić decided to continue his career at AC Milan, a club he supported as a child. His role on the team extends beyond that of an organizing midfielder—he contributes key performances while also boosting the squad’s confidence and overall level, even at 40 years old, something Pulisic has also highlighted.

Speaking to DAZN Italy, the forward, who revealed that his cousins named their dog “Luka,” praised Modrić as a teammate: “Getting to work with him every day… everything I expected is exactly what I got. I’m just doing as much as I can to learn. Has he helped me? Absolutely. I talk to him a lot, and he probably doesn’t even realize it, but I’m watching everything he does.”

Ibrahimović and his glowing assessment of Modrić

Since retiring from international soccer, Ibrahimović returned to AC Milan in December 2023 as an advisor for the club’s new owners, RedBird Capital, playing a key role in recruitment and serving as the face of the executive team. Ibrahimović was involved in Modrić’s signing, and the move has exceeded even his expectations.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football Advisor at AC Milan.

At Il Festival dello Sport in Trento, the Swedish forward offered high praise for the Croatian: “He’s a master. He doesn’t just play football — he is football. His career has been incredible. This summer, we thought he might lack experience: first, we chose the coach, then we talked about Modrić.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also What does Christian Pulisic think of Milan’s controversial Serie A match against Como in Australia? USMNT star breaks silence with four-word reaction

Ibrahimović also revealed how former coach Carlo Ancelotti helped provide insight. “Ancelotti told us he was the only player who wasn’t injured last year. Plus, he has an incredible passion. If I had played with him, he would have extended my career by two years. Off the field, he gives energy and motivation to the entire environment,” Ibrahimovic added.

Modrić has unquestionably been one of AC Milan’s standout players at the start of the season, providing balance the team needed after Tijjani Reijnders’ departure to Manchester City. He has featured in all six Serie A games this campaign, completing 90 minutes in four of them, showcasing impressive physical condition at 40, just as Ibrahimović noted.