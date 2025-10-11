What does Christian Pulisic think of Milan’s controversial Serie A match against Como in Australia? USMNT star breaks silence with four-word reaction

In what could mark a turning point in European soccer’s history, Christian Pulisic’s Milan is set to play a Serie A fixture abroad — a groundbreaking but polarizing move that has sent shockwaves through the Italian soccer community. The historic match, which will see the Rossoneri face Como, has been approved to take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, making it the first Serie A game ever played outside Italy. Yet, while fans in Australia celebrate, those in Italy — and even within the clubs’ own dressing room — are wrestling with the implications of this bold decision.

The announcement came after UEFA granted an exceptional approval for two league games to be played abroad — Milan vs. Como in Serie A and Barcelona vs. Villarreal in La Liga, the latter scheduled for Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium later in the year. It’s a step UEFA had long resisted, repeatedly emphasizing that “league matches should be played on home soil.”

The decision to move Milan’s home fixture wasn’t born from marketing ambitions alone. The real reason behind the relocation stems from San Siro’s unavailability in February 2026. Milan’s iconic home stadium will be occupied for the opening ceremony of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, leaving the Rossoneri without a suitable venue.

With few alternatives nearby, the two clubs proposed shifting the match abroad. That idea quickly gained traction with Perth emerging as the ideal host city, offering financial incentives estimated at $14 million. According to La Repubblica, Milan will receive the largest share of those proceeds, while the rest will be distributed among other Serie A clubs. The game will take place at the 65,000-capacity Optus Stadium, a modern arena that regularly hosts major international sporting events.

Debate that won’t end — Pulisic speaks out

The announcement ignited fierce debate across Italy and beyond. Critics argue that taking a domestic fixture across the world undermines the integrity of Serie A, while others see it as a bold step toward globalizing Italian soccer.

Amid the growing storm, Christian Pulisic also addressed the issue, offering his own take on Milan’s unprecedented journey to Australia. The USMNT captain, who has enjoyed a stunning start to the season, admitted he was caught off guard by the development, describing it with a four-word reaction that instantly went viral — “It’s a strange one.”

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring.

Speaking to reporters before the U.S. friendly against Ecuador, the 27-year-old elaborated, via CBS Sports: “Am I super thrilled that we have to go to Australia to play one game? It’s a little bit harsh because I heard about that as well, but as far as for the fan experience to grow the game worldwide, I get it. For tradition, though, I can also understand why there would be a bit of pushback.”

He went on to draw comparisons to American sports: “I guess it’s not that different. The NFL and NBA do it all the time. But for us, it’s tougher — we have a lot more games, and the travel’s definitely harder.”