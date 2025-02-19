‘You are a fake’: Mallorca star takes swipe at Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham amid heated rivalry with Vinicius

The fiery clashes between Real Madrid and Mallorca have sparked yet another controversy—this time, involving rising star Jude Bellingham. Known for his heated rivalry with Vinicius, Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo has now turned his attention to the English midfielder, branding him as ‘fake’ during a recent interview. But what triggered this verbal jab? And how does it tie into the long-standing feud between the Spanish player and Real Madrid?

Speaking to Zona 10, Maffeo didn’t hold back when asked to choose between Real Madrid’s two stars, Vinicius and Bellingham. Surprisingly, despite their on-field clashes, the right-back favored the Brazilian winger over Bellingham: “Honestly, I swear I like Vinicius more. With Vinicius, you see him coming. You know he is hot-headed like me; he is going to come at you. But the other one, he goes behind your back.”

The 27-year-old accused the English international of being disingenuous, contrasting his outward demeanor with his alleged behavior behind the scenes: “If you act like a gentleman, if you say, ‘Oh, the kid is cold, I will give him my jacket,’ but then from behind you insult or mess with your teammates… Well, man, you are a fake. Come face-to-face, it is no problem. I do not like you either. If you already know it, so do not pretend to be nice.”

When asked directly which player he preferred, Maffeo’s answer was clear: “Who do I prefer between the two? Vinicius. At least I know what he is like.”

Bellingham’s red card and growing criticism

Maffeo’s comments came shortly after Bellingham’s controversial red card during Real Madrid’s 4-2 win over Osasuna in La Liga. The 21-year-old midfielder was sent off in stoppage time for dissent after protesting a disallowed goal. His verbal exchange with referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero led to a two-match suspension, ruling him out of key fixtures against Girona and Real Sociedad.

Despite Los Blancos’ appeal, the suspension was upheld, marking a significant blow to the team’s title defense. The incident added to the Englishman’s growing disciplinary record, which now stands at seven yellow cards and one red card in 33 matches this season.

Pattern of on-field tensions?

Maffeo’s comments align with broader concerns within Real Madrid’s camp regarding Bellingham’s on-field behavior. According to a recent report from Spain, the club is increasingly worried about the midfielder’s emotional reactions during matches. Some insiders speculate that Bellingham may be influenced by Vinicius, whose passionate style has also drawn criticism.

The Brazilian star, known for his confrontations with opponents and referees, has received 11 yellow cards and one red card across 31 matches this season. His most recent dismissal came during a heated clash with Valencia in January, where he was sent off for shoving goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

While Maffeo’s criticism of Bellingham made headlines, his long-standing rivalry with Viniciusremains one of La Liga’s most intense feuds. Their clashes began several seasons ago, marked by physical duels, verbal taunts, and heated confrontations both on and off the pitch.

