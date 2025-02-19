Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comentarios

‘You are a fake’: Mallorca star takes swipe at Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham amid heated rivalry with Vinicius

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Vinicius Junior and Pablo Maffeo (left), Jude Bellingham (right)
© Getty Images & IMAGOVinicius Junior and Pablo Maffeo (left), Jude Bellingham (right)

The fiery clashes between Real Madrid and Mallorca have sparked yet another controversy—this time, involving rising star Jude Bellingham. Known for his heated rivalry with Vinicius, Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo has now turned his attention to the English midfielder, branding him as ‘fake’ during a recent interview. But what triggered this verbal jab? And how does it tie into the long-standing feud between the Spanish player and Real Madrid?

Speaking to Zona 10, Maffeo didn’t hold back when asked to choose between Real Madrid’s two stars, Vinicius and Bellingham. Surprisingly, despite their on-field clashes, the right-back favored the Brazilian winger over Bellingham: “Honestly, I swear I like Vinicius more. With Vinicius, you see him coming. You know he is hot-headed like me; he is going to come at you. But the other one, he goes behind your back.”

The 27-year-old accused the English international of being disingenuous, contrasting his outward demeanor with his alleged behavior behind the scenes: “If you act like a gentleman, if you say, ‘Oh, the kid is cold, I will give him my jacket,’ but then from behind you insult or mess with your teammates… Well, man, you are a fake. Come face-to-face, it is no problem. I do not like you either. If you already know it, so do not pretend to be nice.”

When asked directly which player he preferred, Maffeo’s answer was clear: “Who do I prefer between the two? Vinicius. At least I know what he is like.”

vinicius bellingham

Bellingham’s red card and growing criticism

Maffeo’s comments came shortly after Bellingham’s controversial red card during Real Madrid’s 4-2 win over Osasuna in La Liga. The 21-year-old midfielder was sent off in stoppage time for dissent after protesting a disallowed goal. His verbal exchange with referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero led to a two-match suspension, ruling him out of key fixtures against Girona and Real Sociedad.

Advertisement

Despite Los Blancos’ appeal, the suspension was upheld, marking a significant blow to the team’s title defense. The incident added to the Englishman’s growing disciplinary record, which now stands at seven yellow cards and one red card in 33 matches this season.

Pattern of on-field tensions?

Maffeo’s comments align with broader concerns within Real Madrid’s camp regarding Bellingham’s on-field behavior. According to a recent report from Spain, the club is increasingly worried about the midfielder’s emotional reactions during matches. Some insiders speculate that Bellingham may be influenced by Vinicius, whose passionate style has also drawn criticism.

Advertisement

The Brazilian star, known for his confrontations with opponents and referees, has received 11 yellow cards and one red card across 31 matches this season. His most recent dismissal came during a heated clash with Valencia in January, where he was sent off for shoving goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

maffeo vinicius

While Maffeo’s criticism of Bellingham made headlines, his long-standing rivalry with Viniciusremains one of La Liga’s most intense feuds. Their clashes began several seasons ago, marked by physical duels, verbal taunts, and heated confrontations both on and off the pitch.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

From dysfunctional Manchester United to La Liga success: Antony rivals Kylian Mbappe for major accolade

From dysfunctional Manchester United to La Liga success: Antony rivals Kylian Mbappe for major accolade

Once labeled a flop at Manchester United, Brazilian winger Antony is now thriving at Real Betis, rivaling players like Kylian Mbappe and Pedri for La Liga’s Player of the Month award.

Cristiano Ronaldo to the rescue: The key cog in Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham suspension appeal

Cristiano Ronaldo to the rescue: The key cog in Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham suspension appeal

In an effort to get Jude Bellingham's two-match ban lifted after his red card against Osasuna, Real Madrid had reportedly enlisted the help of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of their most legendary former players.

It's not 12 matches: Bellingham's suspension confirmed, Real Madrid set to lose him for several games

It's not 12 matches: Bellingham's suspension confirmed, Real Madrid set to lose him for several games

Bellingham will miss Real Madrid's La Liga games against Girona and Betis. However, the ban does not affect his participation in the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad. This creates a challenge for Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who must adjust his team strategy for upcoming La Liga matches without one of his key midfielders.

La Liga president Javier Tebas dismisses Real Madrid’s plans to play in another league

La Liga president Javier Tebas dismisses Real Madrid’s plans to play in another league

After growing rumors about Real Madrid potentially moving to another league, La Liga president Javier Tebas has dismissed the team's aspirations.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo