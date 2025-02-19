Trending topics:
How to watch Sporting KC vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami gestures during a friendly game between Sporting San Miguelito and Inter Miami at Rommel Fernandez Stadium on February 02, 2025 in Panama, Ciudad de Panama.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sporting KC vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Sporting KC vs Inter Miami
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Wednesday, February 19, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN
With Fubo, you can watch Sporting KC vs Inter Miami and tons more games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo, UniMas and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
Here are the steps to take to watch the game with your free Fubo trial:
1. Click on this link for the Fubo 7-day trial.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
