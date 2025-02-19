Trending topics:
It’s not 12 matches: Bellingham’s suspension confirmed, Real Madrid set to lose him for several games

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Real Madrid has ten days to appeal the decision to the RFEF's Appeals Committee, hoping to reduce or overturn the suspension.
Real Madrid has ten days to appeal the decision to the RFEF's Appeals Committee, hoping to reduce or overturn the suspension.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been handed a two-match ban by the Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) Disciplinary Committee. The ban stems from an incident during Real Madrid’s match against Osasuna, where Bellingham was shown a red card for directing the phrase “fuck you” at referee Juan Martínez Munuera.

Despite Real Madrid’s attempts to mitigate the situation by presenting video evidence suggesting Bellingham used the phrase “fuck off”, the committee upheld the referee’s report and imposed the two-match suspension under article 124 of the Disciplinary Code, which penalizes disrespectful conduct towards match officials.

Bellingham will miss Real Madrid’s La Liga matches against Girona and Real Betis. However, the ban will not affect his participation in the Copa del Rey, allowing him to feature in the semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad. This highlights the specificity of the disciplinary process and the differentiation between competitions.

The suspension represents a significant blow to Real Madrid, considering Bellingham’s importance to the team. The team’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, will have to strategize to address the player’s absence during this crucial part of the season.

Real Madrid’s potential appeal and the upcoming matches

Real Madrid has ten working days to appeal the decision, hoping to reduce or overturn the suspension. While the club awaits the outcome, it must contend with the upcoming matches without one of its key midfielders.

The absence of a crucial player will challenge Ancelotti’s tactical approaches, particularly during the matches he is set to miss. This adds another layer of complexity to an already demanding period for the team, emphasizing the impact of such decisions on the team’s short and long-term prospects.

The incident and subsequent disciplinary action highlight the sensitivity surrounding unsporting behavior in soccer and the importance of maintaining respect for match officials. The RFEF’s decision underscores the seriousness with which such offenses are treated, setting a precedent for players and teams regarding conduct during matches.

