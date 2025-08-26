Trending topics:
2026 World Cup
Yamal’s Spain and Messi’s Argentina favorites for 2026 World Cup? Coach De la Fuente makes things clear

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lamine Yamal (L) of Spain and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.
Argentina and Spain have been among the most consistent national teams in world soccer in recent years, each building successful projects with an eye on the 2026 World Cup. With Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal as the main figures for their respective sides, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente addressed whether both nations should be considered favorites heading into the tournament.

De la Fuente took charge of La Roja after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, succeeding Luis Enrique, and quickly sparked a new era. Under his leadership, Spain captured the UEFA Nations League in 2023 and the UEFA EURO 2024 title. Now, with Yamal emerging as the team’s brightest star, De la Fuente has his sights set on replicating that success on the world’s biggest stage.

Speaking to Radiogaceta de los Deportes on Spain’s national radio station RNE, De la Fuente was asked if Spain and Argentina are the frontrunners for 2026. “Winning is very difficult. And doing it against teams of that level is even more complex. You can’t make mistakes. The important thing is to feel capable of competing for a World Cup,” he said.

Unlike Argentina, Spain must still qualify for the tournament through UEFA’s qualifying rounds, which begin next month. “We’re going to work hard in the months we have left. We also need the good fortune of avoiding injuries,” De la Fuente added.

Lamine Yamal of Spain speaks with Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain, during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

Spain will begin their qualifying campaign in September, entering Group E alongside Bulgaria, Turkey, and Georgia. La Roja are the favorites to top the group, but anything less than first place could send them into a playoff, or in the worst case, see them miss the tournament entirely.

Is Yamal Messi’s successor?

Beyond the World Cup, anticipation is building for Messi and Yamal to potentially face off in the Finalissima ahead of the tournament. The competition, officially scheduled for the March 2026 international break, will take place only if Spain secure first place in their qualifying group.

That matchup could serve as a symbolic “passing of the torch” between two generations of stars. When asked about the idea, De la Fuente responded: “He has a great mirror to look into. He needs to take in everything Messi has achieved. Hopefully, we can enjoy Lamine on the same scale as we’ve enjoyed Messi.”

