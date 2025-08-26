Real Madrid reportedly ready to spend big on Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Nico Paz, teammate of Lionel Messi in Argentina National Team, remains firmly on Real Madrid’s radar. While a move is unlikely during the current transfer window, all signs point to the summer of 2026 as the key moment for the Argentine midfielder’s potential return to the Spanish capital.

English clubs, particularly Tottenham Hotspur, have shown strong interest—reportedly tabling offers close to €70 million. However, Paz has rejected the chance to move to the Premier League, keeping his focus on a future reunion with Madrid.

According to The Athletic, members of Paz’s entourage were present at the Santiago Bernabéu during Madrid’s clash with Osasuna. Their presence was linked to discussions over how his current club, Como, might receive additional compensation should Los Blancos activate their buy-back clause, valued between €9 million and €11 million through 2027.

Como’s position and Madrid’s strategy

Paz’s current team, managed by Cesc Fàbregas, reportedly turned down several big-money offers from abroad. They know they will likely only keep him for 12 to 24 months, yet they are determined to maximize the financial return. For Real Madrid, the Argentine is viewed as a potential future star, someone too valuable to let slip away.

Sources in Spain suggest that Madrid could agree to increase the financial incentive for Como—without reaching the massive figures proposed in England. While the buy-back fee remains set, Madrid may choose to pay more than originally agreed to maintain goodwill and secure Paz’s eventual return.

The player himself is eager to earn a second chance in Madrid, but he understands that consistent playing time in Italy is essential, particularly as he aims to make Argentina’s roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Como’s head coach praised Paz earlier this week, saying: “Nico is calm, happy here, and already a top-level player.” All indications point to at least one more season in Serie A before a likely move back to Spain. Only a dramatic change in Madrid’s stance could see him in the Premier League sooner, where Madrid would still collect 50% of any fee paid to Como.

Racist abuse toward Vinícius and Mbappé

Meanwhile, Real Madrid faced another scandal off the pitch. During their away game at Real Oviedo, TV cameras captured racist chants directed at Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé, including monkey noises from sections of the crowd.

Madrid has yet to release an official statement, but the incident adds to the club’s ongoing battle against intolerance in Spanish soccer. While LaLiga is expected to file a complaint, it lacks the authority to sanction clubs directly. That responsibility falls to the Spanish justice system, where proceedings are notoriously slow.

For now, Oviedo faces no risk of stadium closures or immediate punishments. But the images once again highlight the persistent racism problem in Spanish socccer, with two of the game’s biggest stars targeted on just the second matchday of the season.