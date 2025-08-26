Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Real Madrid reportedly ready to spend big on Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Madrid may pay more than the agreed €9–11 million buy-back clause to secure Paz’s return.
© Angel MartinezMadrid may pay more than the agreed €9–11 million buy-back clause to secure Paz’s return.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Nico Paz, teammate of Lionel Messi in Argentina National Team, remains firmly on Real Madrid’s radar. While a move is unlikely during the current transfer window, all signs point to the summer of 2026 as the key moment for the Argentine midfielder’s potential return to the Spanish capital.

English clubs, particularly Tottenham Hotspur, have shown strong interest—reportedly tabling offers close to €70 million. However, Paz has rejected the chance to move to the Premier League, keeping his focus on a future reunion with Madrid.

According to The Athletic, members of Paz’s entourage were present at the Santiago Bernabéu during Madrid’s clash with Osasuna. Their presence was linked to discussions over how his current club, Como, might receive additional compensation should Los Blancos activate their buy-back clause, valued between €9 million and €11 million through 2027.

Como’s position and Madrid’s strategy

Paz’s current team, managed by Cesc Fàbregas, reportedly turned down several big-money offers from abroad. They know they will likely only keep him for 12 to 24 months, yet they are determined to maximize the financial return. For Real Madrid, the Argentine is viewed as a potential future star, someone too valuable to let slip away.

Sources in Spain suggest that Madrid could agree to increase the financial incentive for Como—without reaching the massive figures proposed in England. While the buy-back fee remains set, Madrid may choose to pay more than originally agreed to maintain goodwill and secure Paz’s eventual return.

Advertisement
5-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid reportedly set to join Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen

see also

5-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid reportedly set to join Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen

The player himself is eager to earn a second chance in Madrid, but he understands that consistent playing time in Italy is essential, particularly as he aims to make Argentina’s roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Como’s head coach praised Paz earlier this week, saying: “Nico is calm, happy here, and already a top-level player.” All indications point to at least one more season in Serie A before a likely move back to Spain. Only a dramatic change in Madrid’s stance could see him in the Premier League sooner, where Madrid would still collect 50% of any fee paid to Como.

Racist abuse toward Vinícius and Mbappé

Meanwhile, Real Madrid faced another scandal off the pitch. During their away game at Real Oviedo, TV cameras captured racist chants directed at Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé, including monkey noises from sections of the crowd.

Advertisement
La Liga 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

La Liga 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Madrid has yet to release an official statement, but the incident adds to the club’s ongoing battle against intolerance in Spanish soccer. While LaLiga is expected to file a complaint, it lacks the authority to sanction clubs directly. That responsibility falls to the Spanish justice system, where proceedings are notoriously slow.

For now, Oviedo faces no risk of stadium closures or immediate punishments. But the images once again highlight the persistent racism problem in Spanish socccer, with two of the game’s biggest stars targeted on just the second matchday of the season.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 goals with Al Nassr: How long did it take at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 goals with Al Nassr: How long did it take at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus?

After scoring his 100th goal with Al Nassr, questions have been raised about how long it took Cristiano Ronaldo to reach the same milestone at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

5-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid reportedly set to join Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen

5-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid reportedly set to join Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to boost Bayer Leverkusen squad with a 5-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid.

Why Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were left out of Ancelotti’s Brazil squad?

Why Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were left out of Ancelotti’s Brazil squad?

Carlo Ancelotti revealed the squad list for the upcoming Brazil games, and doubts raised when he decided to leave Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo out.

Messi could return tomorrow: Coaching staff hints ahead of Inter Miami vs Orlando City

Messi could return tomorrow: Coaching staff hints ahead of Inter Miami vs Orlando City

Lionel Messi trained with Inter Miami this week, raising hopes he could return for the Clásico del Sol semifinal against Orlando City at Chase Stadium.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo