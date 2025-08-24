Argentina star reportedly snubs Tottenham’s €70M offer targeting 2026 World Cup with Lionel Messi

The 2025-26 season will be the final one before the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, and both national teams and players are already setting their sights on the tournament. With the goal of earning a spot alongside Lionel Messi, an Argentina star has reportedly turned down a €70 million offer from Tottenham Hotspur.

Following Son Heung-min’s departure to LAFC and the arrival of Thomas Frank as head coach, Tottenham have begun a squad rebuild as they look to build on last season’s Europa League triumph despite a disappointing Premier League finish. After losing out on Arsenal’s €78 million signing of Eberechi Eze, Spurs have now been rejected by one of their top targets.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham submitted an official bid to Como for Nico Paz worth over €70 million, including add-ons. Despite the financial upside for the Italian club, both Como and the player reportedly declined the offer.

Paz emerged as Como’s breakout star last season, prompting the club to secure his permanent transfer from Real Madrid. Now considered one of the team’s pillars, Romano reports that the 20-year-old views consistent playing time under coach Cesc Fàbregas as his best chance to secure a place in Argentina’s World Cup squad, even with Champions League soccer on the table.

Nico Paz of Como 1907 celebrates after scoring their team’s second goal during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and SS Lazio at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium on August 24, 2025 in Como, Italy.

In a recent interview with Diario AS, Paz reflected on his choice to represent Argentina over Spain: “I made the right choice and I’m happy with it. The national team motivates me, looks after me, gives me advice, and supports me in everything. Honestly, I’m very proud to be part of the Argentina national team. It’s a great honor.”

Paz has already debuted with Argentina, assisting Lionel Messi in his first appearance against Bolivia, a moment he called one of the best of his career. With the Argentine FA including him on the preliminary squad list for the next international break, and after scoring and assisting in Como’s win over Lazio on Sunday, the young star is making a strong case for a permanent spot with the national team.

Nico Paz and Real Madrid’s future plans

Another key party involved in the talks between Tottenham and Como was Real Madrid. The Spanish giants still hold 50% of Paz’s economic rights and also have a €10 million buyback clause in 2026, a figure well below his growing market value.

According to Romano, Madrid opted against re-signing Paz this summer due to Franco Mastantuono’s arrival, but they continue to view him as a key part of their long-term plans. Reports suggest that despite the modest €10 million clause, Madrid would compensate Como further in recognition of the strong relationship between the two clubs.

