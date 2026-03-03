Alvaro Arbeloa could be facing major pressure as his Real Madrid situation reportedly shifts after poor results

Álvaro Arbeloa’s arrival seemed to solve the problems of Real Madrid after the disappointing spell of Xabi Alonso. While the coach supposedly managed to improve the atmosphere in the dressing room and put together a good run, the problems did not take long to arise. He has not only failed to consolidate dominance in midfield but also has reportedly seen his future at Real Madrid change radically, sowing great uncertainty.

According to Guillermo Rai and Mario Cortegana in The Athletic, Alvaro Arbeloa has lost considerable support from the roster of Real Madrid, who see that he has not managed to reverse his situation, being defeated even by Getafe CF. Some players even have significant tensions in the dressing room, bringing back the situation that Xabi Alonso was living. With this, the Spaniard does not have his continuity at the Blancos secure at all.

Throughout the season, Arbeloa has had to battle constant physical problems of his players, having up to eight injured currently: Éder Militão, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Raul Asencio, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba and Rodrygo, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury. With these constant absences, the coach has not managed to find the team’s balance, which once again looks quite uncreative in midfield, being its biggest problem.

With Mbappe and Bellingham suffering serious injuries, Arbeloa could make a radical lineup change, moving Vinicius Jr. and Gonzalo Garcia to the front, with Arda Guler as an attacking midfielder. Behind them, Aurelien Tchouameni, Camavinga, and Federico Valverde could dominate the midfield. Despite this, the coach’s future seems far from Real Madrid, as the team has not progressed, bringing his departure or return to Real Madrid Castilla closer.

Alvaro Arbeloa leaves even worse record than Xabi Alonso

After achieving impressive success at Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso emerged as the ideal candidate to lead Real Madrid’s renewal. However, he encountered problems in the dressing room and struggled to restore dominance in the midfield, which remained one of the team’s weakest areas. Consequently, he was dismissed, paving the way for Álvaro Arbeloa to take over. Unfortunately, he has also faced challenges, delivering even worse results than his predecessor.

see also Kylian Mbappé’s injury revealed as Real Madrid release medical report on France star ahead of 2026 World Cup

Throughout Alonso’s tenure, he managed 20 matches, accumulating 16 victories and four defeats, leaving a percentage of just 20% defeats. While his spell was heavily criticized, Arbeloa has had worse results, managing 12 matches, but accumulating eight victories and four defeats, leaving a percentage of 33% defeats. Despite this, Álvaro does not seem set to be dismissed, but he does have few chances of continuing.