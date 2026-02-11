Arne Slot delivers bold take on his potential dismissal from Liverpool: ‘The circumstances are sometimes taken into account’

After securing the 2024–25 Premier League title, Arne Slot promised an impressive season for the Reds, with numerous reinforcements to ensure consistency and long-term sustainability for the team. However, Liverpool have faced a challenging campaign, with a series of poor results casting doubt on the Dutchman’s future. In response, Slot decided to break his silence and address the possibility of his dismissal.

In the latest press conference, Arne Slot was asked if failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League would lead to his dismissal. He responded: “I don’t decide on my future… Maybe somewhere else it is not only about results, but mainly. And at some clubs they also look at the progress the players make, the progress the team makes, the circumstances are sometimes taken into account…I think I am working at a club that does look at those things.”

Far from competing for the Premier League title again, the Reds currently sit sixth in the standings, outside of all European competitions. Although they do not appear to have major issues within the squad, they have won just one of their last five league matches. Moreover, Arne Slot has been unable to rely on a fully fit roster, with several players sidelined through injury, affecting the team’s consistency.

Unlike their league performance, Liverpool managed to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 by finishing third in the standings. Arne Slot has managed to concede only eight goals, holding a better performance than teams such as Barcelona, Chelsea, and Manchester City. The season may be disappointing overall, but if the Dutchman manages to lead the Reds to the title, he will secure his future and a place in the team’s history.

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, reacts prior to the Premier League match.

Slot turmoil could derail Liverpool’s pursuit of Xabi Alonso

Despite the team’s poor performances, Liverpool decided to back Arne Slot’s continuity, aiming for improvement in the second half of the season. Following the emergence of Hugo Ekitike and Dominik Szoboszlai, the squad has shown overall progress, yet the Reds continue to deliver inconsistent results. With the club maintaining trust in the Dutch manager, they could risk missing the opportunity to pursue Xabi Alonso ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Mohamed Salah could replace Karim Benzema as Liverpool star reportedly nears Saudi Pro League move

Throughout the season, Xabi Alonso has emerged as a strong candidate to take over as Liverpool’s head coach, having become available after his stint at Real Madrid. However, Manchester City have pushed him as their leading option to replace Pep Guardiola, reports Christian Falk. Although the Spaniard is reportedly prioritizing the Reds, the club’s hesitation over Arne Slot until the end of the season could ultimately lead him to accept a potential offer from the Citizens.