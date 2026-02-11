Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Arne Slot delivers bold take on his potential dismissal from Liverpool: ‘The circumstances are sometimes taken into account’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, speaks to the media during a press conference.
© Jan Kruger/Getty ImagesArne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, speaks to the media during a press conference.

After securing the 2024–25 Premier League title, Arne Slot promised an impressive season for the Reds, with numerous reinforcements to ensure consistency and long-term sustainability for the team. However, Liverpool have faced a challenging campaign, with a series of poor results casting doubt on the Dutchman’s future. In response, Slot decided to break his silence and address the possibility of his dismissal.

In the latest press conference, Arne Slot was asked if failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League would lead to his dismissal. He responded: “I don’t decide on my future… Maybe somewhere else it is not only about results, but mainly. And at some clubs they also look at the progress the players make, the progress the team makes, the circumstances are sometimes taken into account…I think I am working at a club that does look at those things.”

Far from competing for the Premier League title again, the Reds currently sit sixth in the standings, outside of all European competitions. Although they do not appear to have major issues within the squad, they have won just one of their last five league matches. Moreover, Arne Slot has been unable to rely on a fully fit roster, with several players sidelined through injury, affecting the team’s consistency.

Unlike their league performance, Liverpool managed to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 by finishing third in the standings. Arne Slot has managed to concede only eight goals, holding a better performance than teams such as Barcelona, Chelsea, and Manchester City. The season may be disappointing overall, but if the Dutchman manages to lead the Reds to the title, he will secure his future and a place in the team’s history.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, reacts prior to the Premier League match.

Slot turmoil could derail Liverpool’s pursuit of Xabi Alonso

Despite the team’s poor performances, Liverpool decided to back Arne Slot’s continuity, aiming for improvement in the second half of the season. Following the emergence of Hugo Ekitike and Dominik Szoboszlai, the squad has shown overall progress, yet the Reds continue to deliver inconsistent results. With the club maintaining trust in the Dutch manager, they could risk missing the opportunity to pursue Xabi Alonso ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Advertisement
Mohamed Salah could replace Karim Benzema as Liverpool star reportedly nears Saudi Pro League move

see also

Mohamed Salah could replace Karim Benzema as Liverpool star reportedly nears Saudi Pro League move

Throughout the season, Xabi Alonso has emerged as a strong candidate to take over as Liverpool’s head coach, having become available after his stint at Real Madrid. However, Manchester City have pushed him as their leading option to replace Pep Guardiola, reports Christian Falk. Although the Spaniard is reportedly prioritizing the Reds, the club’s hesitation over Arne Slot until the end of the season could ultimately lead him to accept a potential offer from the Citizens.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic back on Premier League radar as USMNT ace and Milan’s transfer stance emerges ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Christian Pulisic back on Premier League radar as USMNT ace and Milan’s transfer stance emerges ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The American winger, who has been one of the standout performers in Italy this season, remains under contract at San Siro until summer 2027. However, developments behind the scenes have sparked renewed speculation.

Mohamed Salah could replace Karim Benzema as Liverpool star reportedly nears Saudi Pro League move

Mohamed Salah could replace Karim Benzema as Liverpool star reportedly nears Saudi Pro League move

Despite Mohamed Salah having regained his prominence at Liverpool, he is reportedly eyeing a move away from the club. As a result, the Egyptian is said to be edging closer to a major Saudi Pro League side following Karim Benzema’s departure.

Arne Slot faces major attacking blow as Liverpool are reportedly open to letting a player go amid Serie A interest

Arne Slot faces major attacking blow as Liverpool are reportedly open to letting a player go amid Serie A interest

Throughout the season, Liverpool have struggled offensively, as injuries have affected several of their players. Despite this, coach Arne Slot could lose one member of his squad, as the Reds are reportedly open to his departure amid growing interest from Serie A clubs.

Argentina vs. France rivalry transcends 2022 World Cup as Ousmane Dembele mocks Ligue 1 rival: ‘He’s rubbish’

Argentina vs. France rivalry transcends 2022 World Cup as Ousmane Dembele mocks Ligue 1 rival: ‘He’s rubbish’

France star Ousmane Dembele had harsh words for an Argentina player in Ligue 1, adding another chapter to the rivalry that emerged between the two national teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo