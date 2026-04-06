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Vinicius Jr. reveals issues with Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid: ‘I didn’t click with him the way he wanted’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid CF and Xabi Alonso.
© Alex Caparros/Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesVinicius Jr of Real Madrid CF and Xabi Alonso.

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, Xabi Alonso emerged as the ideal solution for Real Madrid, as he was coming off an impressive spell with Bayer Leverkusen. However, he was dismissed just a few months after his arrival, amid poor results and reported dressing room issues. Far from hiding these differences, Vinicius Jr. has acknowledged having difficulties with Xabi Alonso during his tenure as head coach.

I played matches, but only a few minutes. But every coach has their own methods, and I didn’t connect the way he (Xabi Alonso) wanted. Still, it was a learning experience, and I hope I can continue with Arbeloa, with whom I have a wonderful connection and who has always given me confidence… With Arbeloa, I’ve had a special connection, like I did with Ancelotti. He has always made clear what he wants from me,” Vinicius Jr. said in the latest press conference.

Under Xabi Alonso, the Brazilian had a less prominent role on the offensive end, taking on multiple defensive responsibilities. As a result, he delivered fairly inconsistent performances, leading to him being frequently substituted—something that did not usually happen. In response, Vinicius Jr. reportedly paused his renewal, making it clear that he did not see a future at the club if the Spanish coach remained in charge.

Despite being dismissed, Xabi maintained solid performances at Real Madrid, recording 5 losses, 20 wins, and 3 draws in 28 matches, outperforming Álvaro Arbeloa. Alongside this, he aimed for a dominant style of play, building his attack around Kylian Mbappé. As the season progressed, the Spaniard was forced to adapt his approach, as the absence of an organizing midfielder defined his short stint at the club.

Real Madrid&#039;s Xabi Alonso and Vinicius Junior

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, consoles Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso lacked the players to impose his style at Real Madrid

Throughout his managerial career, Xabi Alonso has found success by relying on a 3-4-2-1 system, built around two midfielders capable of organizing play and providing balance. Because of this, the Spaniard reportedly pushed for Luka Modric’s continuity—something the front office ultimately rejected. Without a player with the Croatian’s profile, he was unable to solidify the foundations of his sporting project.

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Vinicius Jr. shuts down rumors on his potential Real Madrid departure: ‘It’s the club of my dreams’

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Vinicius Jr. shuts down rumors on his potential Real Madrid departure: ‘It’s the club of my dreams’

Upon his arrival at Los Blancos, coach Xabi reportedly requested the signing of a playmaking midfielder, which was also turned down. As a result, the front office expected Eduardo Camavinga or Jude Bellingham to step up in that role. However, neither of them managed to truly excel in that aspect, leading to a constant imbalance within the team.

Alongside these issues, the coach failed to properly fit Vinicius as a forward, instead deploying him as a left wing-back, while relying on Bellingham and Guler as attacking midfielders behind Mbappé. Ultimately, Xabi Alonso’s departure can be summed up by his attempt to adapt the players to his system rather than adjusting his system to suit his players. As a result, the Spaniard was dismissed, leaving fans disappointed.

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