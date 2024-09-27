Barcelona are poised to sign veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny as a replacement for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who is sidelined with a season-ending knee injury. Interestingly, Szczesny had just hung up his boots this summer. However, he has now agreed to come out of retirement to join the La Liga giants. All sides will finalize the deal soon, with Szczesny already preparing to join his new teammates.

Ter Stegen’s injury has left the club in a precarious situation; with only Inaki Pena as a reliable option between the posts. While youngsters Ander Astralaga and Diego Kochen are listed on the club’s B team, the lack of first-team experience has prompted Barcelona to seek a more experienced alternative. Hansi Flick recently emphasized the need for a proven goalkeeper; thus, the 34-year-old, with his wealth of UEFA Champions League and top-flight experience, fits the bill.

According to Marca, Szczesny will be eligible to play in the Champions League as soon as the club confirms his signing. If an A-list player suffers a long-term injury, UEFA rules allow for the registration of a substitute; this applies to Ter Stegen’s situation. As such, Barcelona will have no issues incorporating Szczesny into their squad for European competition; giving him an immediate chance to make an impact in the tournament.

With only Ter Stegen and Pena registered on the A list, the Pole’s addition provides a vital boost for the Blaugrana; especially as they look to navigate the demanding fixtures ahead. His extensive experience in European soccer could give him an edge over Pena for the starting spot in key Champions League matches.

Big pay cut and friendship with Lewandowski

Szczesny had retired after leaving Juventus, where he had agreed to a $2.8 million redundancy package. The club also owed him an additional $2.2 million if he did not sign with a new club this season. Barca are reportedly working to negotiate the payout down. Nonetheless, even if they agree to cover the full amount, Szczesny’s salary in Spain will be lower than his last earnings in Turin.

Sport has indicated that the Polish goalkeeper will earn around $3.3 million per season, plus bonuses; bringing his potential earnings for this season to approximately $8.3 million when factoring in his redundancy and payout from Juventus.

According to reports, Szczesny’s relationship with Robert Lewandowski had a role in his decision to join Barcelona. The two Polish internationals have been in contact; the shot-stopper has made it clear to Lewandowski that he would only join the Catalans if he was guaranteed the starting role.

Despite some uncertainty over whether the veteran or Inaki Pena will be Hansi Flick’s first-choice goalkeeper, the expectation is that the former will assume the starting role; at least until Ter Stegen recovers. The German manager has previously publicly supported Pena. Moreover, Szczesny’s wealth of experience and the circumstances of his arrival suggest the coach will likely favor him.

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Wojciech Szczesny preparation and timeline for debut

Since learning of Barcelona’s interest, Szczesny has reportedly restarted his fitness regime; training in Marbella in anticipation of his return to top-level soccer. The Polish goalkeeper will undergo a medical examination this week; with a potential debut penciled in for the La Liga match against Sevilla after the upcoming international break.

If the deal goes through as expected, the veteran’s return to the game could mark a significant moment for both him and Barcelona. His presence will bring experience and leadership to the Blaugrana squad that has few players over the age of 30; with only Robert Lewandowski and Inigo Martinez standing out as senior figures.

Photo: IMAGO / Sebastian Frej