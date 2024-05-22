Robert Lewandowski has insisted that he will return with Barcelona for the 2024/25 campaign. The legendary, but aging, striker has come under fire in recent months for a perceived drop-off in production. The Poland international previously scored 33 total goals (23 in LaLiga play) in his first season with the Spanish side. Nevertheless, this figure has fallen to 25 scores (18 in the league) so far this campaign.

Lewandowski, however, is not exactly the only player in manager Xavi’s squad that has seemingly underperformed. The Catalan club failed to collect a title in the current campaign, with one more match remaining on the schedule. Xavi’s team will finish out their trophyless campaign with a match against Sevilla on Sunday, May 26th.

Lewandowski publicly admits that he wants to stay at Barcelona

Nevertheless, there have been plenty of rumors that the Polish striker will be sold at some point this summer. Lewandowski has two more years remaining on his current Barca contract. Despite the suggestions, the forward has denied that he will soon depart the team in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“For me, it is very clear,” Lewandowski replied when asked about his future. “I want to win many things with Barcelona, and I am sure that next season we can play stronger and also win titles.”

“I always want the best, not only for myself but also for my teammates and I am sure that this team can win titles next season because I see what we do every day and for me, it is more important because it is a club that I carry in my heart.”

Barca’s 2023/24 season will likely be remembered for their youth movement under Xavi. Several youngsters progressed through the ranks to make a significant impact on the team. This list of prospects was led by Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi. Both players, despite being teens, eventually became key figures in Xavi’s squad.

In the aforementioned interview, Lewandowski praised the youngsters, while also claiming that the experience will ultimately help the team next season. “This year we have played with many young players, and I think it has been a great experience for them,” continued the striker. “This experience, facing next season, both for the young people and for the entire team, will help us win games that we have lost this year.”

Barca youngsters need a solid veteran presence in the squad

Lewandowski, despite his age, still has value in this Barca team. He can lead by example on the pitch, while also helping his young teammates. And although his goal output may have dropped, it is difficult for the star to keep up with his incredible previous scoring pace. His 18 league goals are also still fourth-most in the domestic Spanish top flight.

Barca can certainly opt for a youth movement, particularly during their ongoing financial issues. However, having a few top veterans in the squad will be essential to the positive growth of the youngsters. There are not many better leaders that Xavi can depend on than Lewandowski.

While the star forward wants to stay and should remain in Spain, the club could be forced to make a different decision. Due to the financial problems at Barca, team brass may have to sell a star or two to raise the necessary funds. LaLiga president Javier Tebas previously asserted that Barca should make these moves.

Nevertheless, holding on to Lewandowski should be a significant summer priority for the Catalan club. The center forward remains a solid option up front and can still obviously put the ball into the back of the net.

