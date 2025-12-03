Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
coppa italia
Comments

Massimiliano Allegri provides positive three-word Christian Pulisic injury update: Will USMNT star start for Milan against Lazio in Coppa Italia?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic (left) and Massimiliano Allegri (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Massimiliano Allegri (right)

Christian Pulisic’s status has been the central storyline surrounding Milan ahead of its Coppa Italia showdown with Lazio, and Massimiliano Allegri’s latest comments have only added intrigue. The Milan coach addressed the issue directly, offering a cautiously optimistic tone that has already lifted the mood in the Rossoneri camp. With the Rossoneri fighting on several fronts and Pulisic emerging as a crucial attacking influence this season, the manager’s update arrives at a decisive moment for the club.

The Coppa Italia meeting with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico carries weight for both sides, with Milan chasing silverware and needing depth, freshness, and clarity. The first signs of good news emerged from Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, reporting that Pulisic had returned to full-group training at Milanello after missing the weekend Serie A win over Lazio due to muscle fatigue. By Wednesday morning, optimism turned into confirmation: Pulisic is back and will be part of the squad.

The American completed only partial training on Tuesday, but Allegri later clarified the situation with a direct update of his own. And here, in the middle of the discussion, the hidden detail becomes clear: the three-word update in question was that the 27-year-old star is indeed available again. “Pulisic is available,” the coach told reporters.

Christian Pulisic outshines Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane: Milan star surpasses Europe’s biggest names in surprising attacking stat

see also

Christian Pulisic outshines Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane: Milan star surpasses Europe’s biggest names in surprising attacking stat

Will Pulisic begin Milan’s clash vs. Lazio?

Despite speculation over a major squad reshuffle, Allegri has chosen a measured approach. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Milan will make some rotation, but not field a second-string side. Allegri has stressed repeatedly that the Coppa Italia is a priority, calling the final in Rome “a fascinating experience” that the team is determined to chase again.

Tweet placeholder

With Pulisic’s muscle fatigue being managed cautiously, the Italian manager is expected to avoid rushing the winger straight into the XI. Instead, his presence on the bench could give the club a decisive weapon in the second half against a Lazio side already wounded by back-to-back meetings.

Advertisement

Although the American has returned, Allegri signaled that caution remains the guiding principle. Pulisic is available, but after several days out, he is expected to begin on the bench, potentially coming on to influence a tight match in the second half.

Christian Pulisic shockingly surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A legacy: Milan star breaks ex-Juventus ace’s massive record stat, 23 games faster

see also

Christian Pulisic shockingly surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A legacy: Milan star breaks ex-Juventus ace’s massive record stat, 23 games faster

Ultimately, Pulisic is fit enough to return — but not fit enough to start. Yet with the San Siro outfit pursuing a trophy they have not lifted in more than 20 years, having the American back at all feels like a major victory.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Christian Pulisic confirmed: When will USMNT face Portugal before the 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Christian Pulisic confirmed: When will USMNT face Portugal before the 2026 World Cup?

With the USMNT announcing the date and venue for the game against Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo and Christian Pulisic are set to face each other for the first time in their career.

Santiago Gimenez’s agent breaks the silence on his future at Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan amid Premier League buzz

Santiago Gimenez’s agent breaks the silence on his future at Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan amid Premier League buzz

Christian Pulisic has propelled AC Milan to emerge as one of the top teams in Serie A. Meanwhile, Santiago Gimenez has found himself in a more peripheral role, fueling rumors of interest from Premier League teams. In light of this, the striker's agent has spoken out about his future.

USMNT great Alexi Lalas drops bold eight-word Christian Pulisic prediction ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil

USMNT great Alexi Lalas drops bold eight-word Christian Pulisic prediction ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil

As Pulisic chases form at Milan and the 2026 World Cup edges closer, Lalas’ comments arrive at a moment when the American winger is shaping the global soccer landscape in unique ways.

How to watch Juventude vs Santos in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

How to watch Juventude vs Santos in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

Juventude clash with Santos in Matchday 37 of the Brasileirao 2025. Fans in the USA can follow every moment, with complete kickoff details and broadcast options available across TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo