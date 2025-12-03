Massimiliano Allegri provides positive three-word Christian Pulisic injury update: Will USMNT star start for Milan against Lazio in Coppa Italia?

Christian Pulisic’s status has been the central storyline surrounding Milan ahead of its Coppa Italia showdown with Lazio, and Massimiliano Allegri’s latest comments have only added intrigue. The Milan coach addressed the issue directly, offering a cautiously optimistic tone that has already lifted the mood in the Rossoneri camp. With the Rossoneri fighting on several fronts and Pulisic emerging as a crucial attacking influence this season, the manager’s update arrives at a decisive moment for the club.

The Coppa Italia meeting with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico carries weight for both sides, with Milan chasing silverware and needing depth, freshness, and clarity. The first signs of good news emerged from Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, reporting that Pulisic had returned to full-group training at Milanello after missing the weekend Serie A win over Lazio due to muscle fatigue. By Wednesday morning, optimism turned into confirmation: Pulisic is back and will be part of the squad.

The American completed only partial training on Tuesday, but Allegri later clarified the situation with a direct update of his own. And here, in the middle of the discussion, the hidden detail becomes clear: the three-word update in question was that the 27-year-old star is indeed available again. “Pulisic is available,” the coach told reporters.

Will Pulisic begin Milan’s clash vs. Lazio?

Despite speculation over a major squad reshuffle, Allegri has chosen a measured approach. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Milan will make some rotation, but not field a second-string side. Allegri has stressed repeatedly that the Coppa Italia is a priority, calling the final in Rome “a fascinating experience” that the team is determined to chase again.

With Pulisic’s muscle fatigue being managed cautiously, the Italian manager is expected to avoid rushing the winger straight into the XI. Instead, his presence on the bench could give the club a decisive weapon in the second half against a Lazio side already wounded by back-to-back meetings.

Although the American has returned, Allegri signaled that caution remains the guiding principle. Pulisic is available, but after several days out, he is expected to begin on the bench, potentially coming on to influence a tight match in the second half.

Ultimately, Pulisic is fit enough to return — but not fit enough to start. Yet with the San Siro outfit pursuing a trophy they have not lifted in more than 20 years, having the American back at all feels like a major victory.